Private jet impounded at Farnborough Airport as UK widens ban on Russian aircraft

Britain has tightened its sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s regime by making it a criminal offence for any Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the latest round of punitive measures, which include private jets linked to oligarchs, would “suffocate Putin’s cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die”.

The new law gives authorities the jurisdiction to impound Russian-owned and Russian-chartered planes. It also gives the government the power to remove aircraft belonging to designated Russian individuals and entities from the UK aircraft register.

BREAKING: I have made it a criminal offence for ANY Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace and now HMG can detain these jets. We will suffocate Putin's cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die. pic.twitter.com/cYjreNSYRz — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 8, 2022

Mr Shapps confirmed that a private jet was impounded at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire.

The Transport Secretary told the BBC that Russian airlines and private jets had already been banned from the UK but the latest law would close gaps allowing people to exploit loopholes in the rules.

“There were potential loopholes and I also wanted to make the issue a criminal one, so last night I also signed a law which closes off some of those loopholes to do with trying to work out the ownership of some of these aircraft," he said.

“There is one such aircraft on the ground at Farnborough that I have essentially impounded while we carry out further investigations ... it’s very important that we have the laws available to enable that to happen.”

A government source told the PA news agency the aircraft “was transporting a wealthy Russian and the ownership of the aircraft is now the subject of an investigation”.

“The aircraft will only be allowed to leave Farnborough if the inquiry shows it is not a Russian-owned or controlled jet,” the source said.

In a letter to all UK airports and airfields on Tuesday evening, Mr Shapps laid out the new rules and said air traffic control had the power to tell pilots on Russian planes – private or commercial – not to enter UK airspace, or to leave it by a designated route.

The latest measures add to an earlier airspace ban on Russian commercial airlines and private planes.

“Where we have aircraft which might be connected with Russian oligarchs flying into the country, they should know this sends the clearest signal of all – you can’t do that any more, we can impound your aircraft,” Mr Shapps told Sky News on Wednesday. “[The law] turns this into a criminal offence and I hope sets out the position very, very clearly to them.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has also introduced a ban on the export of aviation and space-related goods and technology to Russia.

Ms Truss will head to Washington on Wednesday where she will meet her US counterpart Antony Blinken to discuss what more can be done to help Ukraine. She will meet members of Congress to discuss UK-US ties and will deliver a speech on Thursday.

Stemming the flow of Putin's oil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday thanked the UK and the US for their moves to sanction Russian oil. During his historic address to the British Parliament via video link, Mr Zelenskyy welcomed the announcement aimed at hurting Russia financially, which he said sent a “powerful signal” to the world.

Mr Shapps acknowledged that the ban on Russian oil imports could have a knock-on effect on consumers but insisted it was the right decision.

“We need to stem the flow of Putin’s gas and oil blood money from funding his war machine,” he said.

“I think that the British people – even though it will, of course, lead to some higher energy prices, although we’ve probably already seen that as they’re happening already – are not prepared to see us funding Putin’s horrific war.

“And so I think it’s very, very important that we take this step, we will step up our own production.

“And we’re fortunate in the UK that we don’t buy, proportionately, very much Russian oil and gas and we do also produce our own, so we’ll step that up as well.”

On Wednesday, the fourteenth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Britain's Ministry of Defence said its latest intelligence suggested Ukrainian cities were continuing to come under heavy shelling but Mr Putin’s assault on capital Kyiv had failed to make tangible progress.

“Fighting north-west of Kyiv remains ongoing with Russian forces failing to make any significant breakthrough,” the MoD said.

“The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled by Russian forces and continue to suffer heavy Russian shelling.

“Ukrainian air defences appear to have enjoyed considerable success against Russia’s modern combat aircraft, probably preventing them achieving any degree of control of the air.”