Farnborough air show bans Russia from attending 2022 event

Organisers of this summer's Farnborough International Airshow in England have banned Russia from taking part, in response to the Ukraine crisis.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine, and everyone affected by the current situation," the organisers said. "We continue to hope for a timely and peaceful resolution.”

The ban from the July event is the latest consequence of the offensive against Ukraine, and a blow to Russian aerospace companies that use the event to market their aircraft.

Russian companies usually have a large presence at the year’s biggest show for European makers and customers of airliners and military aircraft.

In recent years, Russia has largely displayed new commercial airliners and helicopters at Farnborough. It has been trying to sell the MC-21, a commercial airliner similar in size to the Boeing 737 and Airbus A-320.

Only one non-Russian airline has plans to operate the plane, which made its international debut at the Dubai Airshow in November.

The event typically draws tens of thousands of people, including high-level government officials from around the world.

Billions of dollars in deals are usually announced by more than 1,500 exhibitors.

This summer will be the first time the air show near London is being held since the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the 2020 event.