Expo 2020 Dubai: Unmanned security vehicle and AI to control air traffic flow on show

Future tech on display at UAE Innovations exhibition

Patrick Ryan
Feb 12, 2022

Visitors to an exhibition that opened at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday can get an up-close look at a remote-controlled security vehicle and artificial intelligence that could be the future of air traffic control.

They are among the prize exhibits at UAE Innovations, which runs at the expo site until February 16.

Government bodies and private sector companies are displaying their latest technology at the event.

A highlights of the opening day was the Emirates Sniper – a remote-controlled vehicle with a gun attached that sends live footage back to a control room.

The vehicle, which is on display at the Ministry of Interior stand, is expected to be rolled out for police work — including raid operations and filming security events.

The Emirates Sniper – a remote-controlled vehicle, with a gun attached, that sends live footage back to a control room – is being displayed by the Ministry of Interior at UAE Innovations. Antonie Robertson / The National

A robot receptionist that greets you when you arrive at a hospital was also among the star attractions on Friday.

“It’s already being used in some hospitals in Dubai,” said engineer Vaibhav Yadav, who was demonstrating to visitors how the robot worked.

“The robot will greet you when you arrive and you can ask it questions and it will give you the information you need about which part of the hospital you need to go to.”

He said the robot, which costs around $40,000, can be programmed for a whole range of purposes.

Other inventions on show include the AI Planner, from the General Civil Aviation Authority. This processes information more quickly than humans, making air traffic flow predictions more precise, reducing the margin for error.

The Ministry of Climate Change is showcasing the Green Barjeel environmental project. This involves installing algae stations at the side of roads and other strategic locations to collect and store greenhouse gas emissions.

A national early warning system is also being previewed at the exhibition. This will send early alerts during emergencies to mobile phones, radio, television and mosque speakers, warning residents of impending danger.

Updated: February 12th 2022, 3:00 AM
