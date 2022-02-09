Expo 2020 Dubai launches Dh50 season pass for final 50 days

Read More: 50 things to do at Expo 2020 Dubai before it ends on March 31

Expo 2020 Dubai has launched a Dh50 Season Pass Finale for the final 50 days of the world's fair.

In addition to the season pass offer, between February 14 and 18, Expo’s “bring a friend” promotion gives Season Pass or Season Pass Finale holders a free one-day ticket for a guest, which is valid until February 28.

From February 10, the only two tickets available to buy at Expo 2020 will be the special-priced Season Pass Finale and a Dh275 Premium Experience one-day ticket.

The premium ticket offers priority access to select events, access to the Premium Lounge at 2020 Club, a dedicated concierge, a 20 per cent discount on a range of food and beverage items, fast-track entry at the gate, a voucher to enter Garden in the Sky and one valet parking voucher.

Visitors to Expo 2020, the first in-person global event held since the outbreak of the pandemic, reached 12.4 million this week.

The final seven and a half weeks of the event include several notable concerts, including Coldplay, Bamboo, Black Coffee and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

There are also many high-profile country day celebrations to come, including the Philippines on February 11, Kuwait on February 25, US on March 6, Ireland on March 17, Pakistan on March 23 and South Africa on March 28.

Expo will also mark International Women’s Day on March 8 with a forum that will bring together governments, corporations and changemakers to discuss silent or invisible gender-based discrimination in professional settings.