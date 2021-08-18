To boldly grow: Abu Dhabi research centre to use space technology to boost food security

Nanorack's new StarLab Oasis research programme aims to enhance food production in space and harsh environments on Earth. Getty Images

A new research centre in Abu Dhabi will use the UAE desert as a testing ground to explore how space technology can help food production thrive in challenging climates - on Earth and beyond.

US-based firm Nanoracks, which specialises in launching small payloads such as mini and cube satellites, will establish a commercial space research centre called StarLab Oasis in the capital.

The company, which opened an office in Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 in 2019, has received funding from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for the programme.

Researchers will look into ways of producing food on Mars as well as in areas, such as the Emirates, where scant rainfall is an obstacle to thriving agriculture.

“In the UAE, we really saw how space can be applied to what the issues are in the region, and one of them is food security,” Allen Herbert, vice president of business development and strategy at Nanoracks, told The National.

Allen Herbert, vice president of business development and strategy at Nanoracks. Courtesy: Nanoracks

“Many people don’t realise that the vertical farming industry initially started almost 30 years ago and some of that technology came from Nasa because they were trying to figure out how we could sustain people in space for long durations and on other planets.

“Now, we’re launching a company called StarLab Oasis. What we’ll be focusing on is how we can utilise space technology and do even more research to impact food security on Earth, as well as how technologies on Earth can be used in space.”

Hi-tech operations to commence in 2022

An international team of scientists and engineers will work at the centre, which is expected to begin operations next year.

The UAE imports most of its food, but the country is working on ways to become self-sufficient.

Under its food security strategy, scientists have been using various agricultural methods to grow crops, such as rice, in the desert and in controlled environments.

Mr Herbert believes that space-based technology that already exists, and that can be further improved, could help advance those methods.

“For example, there are sensors that have been developed that monitor plant growth,” he said.

“You could also use artificial intelligence and have a lot of different data to maximise plant growth in limited space. Using AI, you could also look at the genomics of the plant, how it can survive, maximise plant genomics to grow in limited space with little sun in a certain strange environment.”

Emirati and Korean scientists have successfully grown rice crops in a remote Sharjah desert.

Scientists with the programme will use the UAE desert to carry out experiments.

Mr Herbert said they are looking at “greening of the desert” through advanced agricultural techniques, while using enhanced technology for agriculture in enclosed environments.

“When you take seeds up into space and expose them to minimum gravity, minimum energy, and even radiation, and then you bring them down, the harshest seeds will survive.

“Those seeds can be used to grow [crops] in the desert. Also, different techniques, in terms of energy and water, can be used in a desert environment.”

UAE investing in advanced food security methods

Nanoracks will be announcing more details on the project next week during the National Space Symposium in Colorado, being held from August 23 to 26.

Adio has invested Dh152 million in three companies – Nanoracks, Pure Harvest Smart Farms and FreshToHome – as part of its AdTech Incentive Programme that focuses on land, sea and space projects to achieve food security.

Tariq Bin Hendi, director-general of Adio, said that Abu Dhabi is pressing ahead with its mission to turn the desert green and solve long-term global food security challenges.

“We have created an environment where innovative ideas can flourish and this has enabled the rapid expansion of our AgTech sector,” he said.

“Innovations from the companies we partnered with earlier this year are already propelling the growth of Abu Dhabi’s 24,000 farms. Partnering with Pure Harvest, FreshToHome and Nanoracks adds a realm of new capabilities to the ecosystem across land, sea and space.”

“We are driving innovation across the entire agriculture value chain and this is producing a compounding effect that is benefiting farmers, innovators and companies in our region and beyond.”

Oyster farm in Dibba - in pictures

Oysters are typically farmed close to shore but these oysters are farmed off shore to take advantage of the warmer climate.

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

