Putin imposes special economic measures restricting imports and exports

Russian president has taken drastic steps to counteract effect of western sanctions against Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian Presidential Press Office / AFP
Soraya Ebrahimi
Mar 08, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a package of measures on Tuesday evening aimed at mitigating the effect of harsh western sanctions and the departure of international businesses from the country.

The announcement from Mr Putin follows steps taken by US President Joe Biden to impose a ban on the import of Russian oil, coal and gas.

These new measures show that the ever-tightening economic situation is forcing Mr Putin introduce swift counter-measures at home.

The new actions include increased pensions and easing regulations for small and medium-sized businesses.

This is a developing story

Updated: March 08, 2022, 8:12 PM
