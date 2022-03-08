Putin imposes special economic measures restricting imports and exports

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a package of measures on Tuesday evening aimed at mitigating the effect of harsh western sanctions and the departure of international businesses from the country.

The announcement from Mr Putin follows steps taken by US President Joe Biden to impose a ban on the import of Russian oil, coal and gas.

These new measures show that the ever-tightening economic situation is forcing Mr Putin introduce swift counter-measures at home.

The new actions include increased pensions and easing regulations for small and medium-sized businesses.

This is a developing story