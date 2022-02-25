Banksy artwork expected to fetch up to $400,000 at Los Angeles auction

Artworks by British graffiti artist Banksy will go under the hammer in Los Angeles, including one piece which is expected to sell for up to $400,000.

The works by the anonymous painter are part of a collection featuring other “revolutionary iconoclasts” such as Shepard Fairey, Damien Hirst and David Hockney.

The auction is hosted by Julien’s Auction house and will take place in Beverly Hills, California, on March 16.

Another Banksy piece, known as Bomb Middle England, is thought to have been created in 2003 and was first featured on the wall of a Parisian art studio and boutique.

It depicts a group of elderly women playing a game of bowls on a green using bombs instead of bowling balls.

Sellers say the estimate value of the piece is between $200,000-$400,000.

Other items from the enigmatic artist include original hand-cut paper stencils used to create his Toxic Rat aerosol paintings that appeared in London in the mid-2000s.

'Bomb Middle England' is expected to sell for up to $400,000 when it goes under the hammer in Los Angeles. PA

It is expected to sell for $30,000-$50,000.

And a limited edition and signed 2007 screen print on paper, accompanied by a signed COA from Pest Control, is expected to fetch an estimated $80-100,000.

Also included in the sale are pieces by fellow British artists Hirst and Hockney.

Hirst’s work, Beautiful, Struggling to Consume and Times to Overwhelm Potential Painting, signed and dated by the painter, is expected to go for between $100-200,000.

A signed and limited edition print of Hockney’s Panama Hat is valued at $30,000- $50,000.

Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said: “Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this outstanding collection from the art world’s major figures and visionaries who have made the world their canvas and turned street and contemporary art into a global phenomenon.

“These important pieces of the 20th and 21st century’s modern art movement have seized our collective consciousness and imagination to inspire pop culture, activism and change.”