UK's Boris Johnson receives legal questionnaire from 'partygate' police

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a legal questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

No 10 confirmed on Friday evening that the prime minister had received the legal form from Metropolitan Police officers and said he will “respond as required”.

The move means Mr Johnson will have to provide a credible reason as to why he was at events held during coronavirus restrictions or face a fine.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “We can confirm the prime minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required.”

The Met Police say the questionnaires ask for an “account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event” and have “formal legal status and must be answered truthfully”.

Officers working on Operation Hillman are sending the questionnaires to more than 50 people in Downing Street and the wider government as they investigate 12 events.

The prime minister reportedly attended up to six of the events, including the “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden in May 2020 during the first lockdown.

Mr Johnson reportedly attended another organised by his wife, Carrie Johnson, in the official Downing Street residence in November that year, during which Abba songs were reportedly heard on the night of former chief adviser Dominic Cumming’s departure.