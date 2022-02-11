Boris Johnson discusses GCC trade deal with Saudi Crown Prince

Britain's plans for a new trade deal with Gulf states edged forward on Friday following a phone call between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mr Johnson also discussed increased energy co-operation with a focus on climate change with the Prince Mohammed.

The UK is hoping to conclude a free trade agreement with the six countries of the Gulf Co-operation Council this year as part of its post-Brexit vision of becoming a major trading nation.

The two world leaders spent several minutes discussing the potential deal, Downing Street said in the statement.

“The prime minister highlighted the UK’s partnership with the Gulf Co-operation Council and intention to agree a new UK-GCC trade deal,” Downing Street said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke on Friday about a potential GCC free trade deal. AP

“He reiterated the strength of our bilateral relationship and committed to further boost investment ties, energy co-operation and people-to-people links.”

With Britain a significant provider of military support to the Gulf, the pair discussed in some detail “defence and security collaboration” between the UK and Saudi Arabia.

They also “noted the ongoing regional challenges in Iran and Yemen”, the statement said.

Talks continue in Vienna, Austria, between Iran and major world powers in an attempt to revive the deal to restrict Tehran’s development of nuclear weapons.

Whitehall sources indicated that they were “quite hopeful” that the talks would reach a successful conclusion to reinstate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which former US president Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.

Mr Johnson concluded the conversation with the Crown Prince by expressing hopes of meeting him “in person at the earliest opportunity”.