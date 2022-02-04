Tories win Southend West by-election triggered by Sir David Amess killing

Tory candidate Anna Firth ran out as a comfortable winner with 86 per cent of the vote

Conservative candidate Anna Firth leaves Highlands Methodist Church Hall after casting her vote in the Southend West by-election to select a successor to Sir David Amess, who was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery last year. Picture date: Thursday February 3, 2022. PA
Soraya Ebrahimi
Feb 4, 2022

The Conservatives have held on to the seat of Southend West following a by-election triggered by the killing of Sir David Amess.

In a contest that Labour and the Liberal Democrats, along with other mainstream political parties, chose not to contest, Tory candidate Anna Firth ran out as a comfortable winner with 86 per cent of the vote.

The by-election was held after former incumbent Sir David was killed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on October 15 during a constituency surgery.

David Amess, my father’s funeral and a reminder of the selfless work politicians do

The 69-year-old had served Southend West since 1997, and Basildon before that since 1983.

Ms Firth, a qualified barrister, vowed to “work tirelessly to build on everything” achieved by Sir David during his lengthy tenure.

In her victory speech, she praised his widow Lady Amess, adding that she recognised it was a “sad and painful day” for his family.

“It is the honour of my life to represent the people of Southend West and the place where I was born,” she told supporters.

