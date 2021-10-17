Family ‘absolutely broken’ by murder of Sir David Amess

The family of murdered British Conservative MP Sir David Amess have urged people to be tolerant and “set aside hatred” as counter-terrorism officers investigate the killing.

The family released a statement through the Metropolitan Police, saying they were “absolutely broken” after he was attacked while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday.

Amess, who was stabbed to death during a regular Friday meeting with his Southend West constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, was married, with four daughters and a son.

“Strong and courageous is an appropriate way to describe David," his family said. "He was a patriot and a man of peace.

“So we ask people to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all. This is the only way forward. Set aside hatred and work towards togetherness.

“Whatever one’s race, religious or political beliefs, be tolerant and try to understand.

“As a family, we are trying to understand why this awful thing has occurred. Nobody should die in that way. Nobody.”

Tributes have flooded in from parliamentarians across the political spectrum and constituents, and the family said these had given them “strength”.

“The family would like to thank everyone for the wonderful, wonderful tributes paid to David following his cruel and violent death. It truly has brought us so much comfort,” they said.

“The support shown by friends, constituents and the general public alike has been so overwhelming.”

A man identified as Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of Amess’s murder and remains in police custody.

He has been detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and a warrant of further detention, which allows detectives to hold him until October 22, was granted at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The Met earlier said its investigation had “revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”.

The Home Office would not comment on reports that the suspect had the same details as a man earlier referred to Prevent, the government’s anti-terrorism scheme.

Officers have searched addresses in London thought to be linked to the counter-terrorism investigation.

Police officers stand guard outside a home on Sunday in the Kentish Town neighbourhood of London, where Ali Harbi Ali, the suspect in Friday's killing of MP Sir David Amess, was reported to have lived. Photo: Leon Neal / Getty

Two police constables guarded a property in Lady Somerset Road, Kentish Town, north London, throughout Saturday and into Sunday as officers set up a forensics tent and later carried out several large bags .

And neighbours said officers had searched a home in Croydon, south London, where the suspect was believed to have lived several years earlier.

One neighbour said the Lady Somerset Road property was a Victorian terrace house that had been split into a private flat and a council-owned maisonette.

She said she believed the officers were searching the maisonette.

“We knew the family quite well as superficial neighbours," she told PA. "Very nice family, the mum was very, very nice.

“They’d say hello in the street, that kind of thing. A mother lives there with several boys. My husband believes there’s three boys. The youngest has got to be in his 20s. I never saw a father there.

“They’ve been here for years. We’ve lived here for 20 years and they’ve been here longer than us.”

She said the family had not been seen in the area for a while.

“I’m completely, utterly shocked and surprised that police have started searches here,” she said. “You just don’t expect it to be next door. This is a lovely road, it’s charming.”

Floral tributes laid in memory of Sir David Amess near Belfairs Methodist Church on Sunday in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. Photo: Hollie Adams / Getty

Neighbours also described seeing plain-clothed and uniformed officers arriving at a house in Cranmer Road, Croydon, on Friday and carrying out searches until Saturday.

A third address in Bounds Green Road, North London, was also visited by police on Sunday.

“When I came back on the Friday, police were everywhere," a neighbour in Cranmer Road said. "They arrived about 2.30pm and stayed until late last night.

“They were going in and out, in and out, taking things from the house in sealed bags. It was uniformed police and ones in suits too.

“The family are a really nice family, really quiet, very kind. They’ve lived there for years. We’ve been here about 16 years and they were here longer than us.

“A boy who used lived there has the same name as the man that was arrested. He moved out about three, four years ago.

“A woman lives there now with a boy and two girls. She did have a husband who lived with her but he left years ago. She told me that he went back to Somalia a long time ago.

“They’ve always kept themselves to themselves, never really interacted with anyone apart from, I think, one of their other neighbours.

“They’ve been helping him with his medication and food shopping during lockdown. They’re just really nice people.”

Another neighbour told the MailOnline the property was a childhood home of a boy with the same name as Ali.

“He worked for the health service – he told me so – but in what capacity I don’t know," the neighbour said.

"I think one of his sisters also works for the NHS. They are a lovely family, it’s such a shock.

“His mum and sisters helped my wife and I during lockdown. They went and got my shopping when I needed it and my medication. They’d do anything to help us.”

Earlier on Sunday, Home Secretary Priti Patel said police protection for MPs at constituency meetings is among the options being considered after the murder, which came little more than five years after the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, Jo Cox, was murdered on her way to a constituency meeting.

Britain's Home Secretary, Priti Patel, appears on 'The Andrew Marr Show' at the BBC on Sunday. Photo: Jeff Overs via Reuters

Ms Patel said a “whole spectrum” of measures was being considered to address safety concerns in the wake of the killing and politicians were being offered “immediate” security changes.

MPs could also be asked to share their whereabouts at all times with police, she said.

Ms Patel said security services were watching for people who might have become radicalised online during coronavirus lockdowns and posed the threat of a “lone wolf” attack.

“Threats are always there and if you listen to my colleagues, even the director general of MI5, he has spoken publicly about lone actors," she told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

On Sunday evening, dozens of mourners attended a special church service in memory of Amess.

Residents gathered at St Michael’s and All Angels church, opposite the late Southend West MP’s constituency office in Leigh-on-Sea, to pay their respects and share their memories.

Mark Churchward, who spoke on behalf of Southend church leaders, described Amess, a devout Catholic, as “a man of honour, a man of compassion and a man of faith”, who dealt with everyone respectfully.

The House of Commons has cleared its timetable for Monday to dedicate most of the afternoon to paying tribute to Amess.

At least two hours will be set aside for politicians to share their memories of the Conservative MP for Southend West, who had been an MP for almost 40 years.

The Commons will meet at 2.30pm and, before the start of business, there will be specially written prayers led by the Speaker’s chaplain Tricia Hillas followed by a minute’s silence.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will then make a statement setting out arrangements for the day.

After Home Office questions have finished, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will move a motion for adjournment, which will enable parliamentarians to open the tributes session, which is expected to last until 5.30pm.

The rest of the timetable will be rescheduled, with Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg to make a business announcement later in the week.

After tributes have concluded in the chamber, there will be a procession led by the Speaker to a service of prayer and remembrance for Amess in St Margaret’s Church, next to Westminster Abbey, starting at 6pm.

Due to limited space, the event will be open only to MPs and peers.

In addition to the service, the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft, under the historic Westminster Hall, will be open to all staff for private prayer in the morning, with communal prayers to be led by Rev Hillas and Roman Catholic duty chaplain Canon Pat Browne at intervals during the afternoon.

A book of condolence will be placed in the House of Commons Library for members to sign, with other books in Westminster Hall and in Portcullis House for all parliamentary staff to record their tributes.