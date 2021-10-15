Sir David Amess: MP suffers stab wounds during incident at constituency surgery

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has suffered multiple stab wounds following an incident at his constituency surgery.

Staff in his office confirmed the incident and police said a suspect has been arrested. Reports add that a man walked into Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex and attacked him on Friday afternoon.

It is believed Mr Amess has received treatment at the scene for his injuries. His condition is unclear.

The Basildon Echo, a newspaper in the area, reported that a man had ran into the church and stabbed Sir David “multiple times”.

A police cordon has been erected around the crime scene and a police helicopter is flying overhead.

Armed police have also been spotted in the area.

My next constituency surgery will be taking place on Friday 15th October at Belfairs Methodist Church, 251 Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, SS9 4NG.



To book an appointment please email amessd@parliament.uk or call 020 7219 3452 pic.twitter.com/aHhxWPrXXi — Sir David Amess MP (@amessd_southend) October 12, 2021

An employee of Jean’s Laundry, near Belfair’s Methodist Church in Eastwood Road, said she did not know anything about the situation but had seen emergency service vehicles arrived.

“We just saw all the police and the ambulances turning up, it was probably about half past 12 or just before then,” she told the PA news agency.

“I saw about two or three ambulances and then an undercover police car and other police cars going past.

“There’s usually people walking past, elderly people walking to the shops. We’ve still got no idea what’s going on, we’re not very busy on a Friday and no one has come in to talk to us about it.”

The MP for Southend West in Essex has served in Parliament since the 1980s and is married with five adult children.

Earlier this week, Mr Amess tweeted that he would be holding a constituency surgery on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church.

During the pandemic, lawmakers spent months speaking to constituents on the phone and many had been keen to return to face-to-face meetings in recent months.

The stabbing will remind the UK about the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in June 2016 in the run up to the EU referendum.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.