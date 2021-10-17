UK government reviews Prevent anti-terror scheme after MP's murder

The UK government has said it will review its Prevent anti-radicalisation scheme after the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

Home Secretary Priti Patel on Sunday said an independent review was being launched to ensure the scheme was "fit for purpose" and to where the system needs strengthening.

On Saturday, it emerged that the main suspect in the murder, Ali Harbi Ali, was on the Prevent programme several years ago, only to be later removed.

Read More Ali Harbi Ali named as terror suspect in Sir David Amess murder

Mr Ali, described as a British citizen of Somali heritage, has been detained under the Terrorism Act and was being questioned at a London police station.

“Prevent is going through an independent review right now," Ms Patel told Sky News. "It’s timely to do that, we have to learn, we obviously constantly have to learn, not just from incidents that have taken place but how we can strengthen our programmes.”

With an annual budget of around £40 million ($55m), Prevent aims to stop people from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism.

Nazir Afzal, a former chief prosecutor with the UK's Crown Prosecution Service, said the system was not working in its current guise.

"What’s so depressing is Prevent’s deradicalisation programme is failing on too many occasions," he said on Twitter.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Armed police officers at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, in Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after he was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery. PA

On Sunday, the Home Secretary announced politicians were being offered “immediate” security changes, including plans to provide police protection while they held constituency surgeries.

Asked if she would consider airport-style security, Ms Patel said: “That would be with the police and the House authorities. There are lots of things under consideration already.”

MPs could also be asked to share their whereabouts at all times with police in a bid to keep them free from harm, she said.

Ms Patel said security services were watching for people who may have become radicalised online during coronavirus lockdowns and pose the threat of a ‘lone wolf’ attack.

“Threats are always there and if you listen to my colleagues, even the director general of MI5, he has spoken publicly about lone actors", she said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

The Labour party's shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy admitted she did not feel safe in public in her Wigan constituency and was not sure the threat to MPs could ever be fully eliminated.

Andrew Rosindell, the MP for Romford, said MPs were “a little bit” frightened after the killing and that “if it could happen to David, it could happen to any MP”.

Amess, 69, who had been an MP since 1983, was meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday afternoon when he was stabbed multiple times in a frenzied attack.

His death comes five years after the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, Jo Cox, was murdered in 2016 as she was on her way to a constituency surgery.