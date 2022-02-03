UK's Rishi Sunak told to ‘grasp the nettle’ and ease energy crisis for millions

Hours before unveiling a sweeping support package, Britain’s Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged to “grasp the nettle” and give households the help they need to cope with rising energy costs.

On Thursday he is expected to unveil a package of measures targeted at easing the pressure of the energy crisis on millions of households facing soaring bills.

State-backed loans that will allow energy companies to reduce the bills of every customer in the UK are reportedly on the agenda.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing demands to ease the cost-of-living, with his leadership under threat over Downing Street parties. However, the new support is unlikely to be enough to prevent energy bills rising significantly for most people.

Ofgem — Britain’s energy regulator — is expected to announce on Thursday that the energy price cap is to rise by 50 per cent because of soaring wholesale gas prices. The move would see the average annual household bill jump to £1,915 ($2,594) and is likely to affect about 22 million homes.

The rise will come into force from April 1, when the price cap on energy bills is updated for the next six months.

Homes across the UK are facing higher energy bills. Photographer: Angel Garcia / Bloomberg

The regulator’s announcement had been scheduled for Monday but officials, without stating why, decided to move it to 11am on Thursday.

The Confederation of British Industry, which represents 190,000 businesses, said it was good news that the Treasury was about to reveal a support package but questioned whether loans for energy companies were the right tool.

CBI Director General Tony Danker said people are concerned that the rise in energy bills is “not just going to be a once-off” and it would take more than temporary measures to alleviate the burden on households.

“We are probably looking at three years’ worth of very high energy bills and while our economy is growing at the moment, coming back from the crisis, the economy is set to really fall in terms of growth over the next two or three years,” he told Sky News.

He said he hoped Mr Sunak will “grasp the nettle” but warned that quick-fix solutions would not go far enough to address the crisis.

“My question is whether the economy is going to grow fast enough after this year for everybody to have the wage growth they need to cope with higher bills,” he added.

Also on Thursday, the Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates from 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent, with its forecasts expected to show rampant inflation this spring.

According to The Times, Mr Sunak will commit to giving households in council tax bands A to C rebates funded by government grants under targeted measures for poorer households.

The move would mean that council tax is temporarily slashed in the lowest property bands. Constituencies in former Labour “Red Wall” regions, which the Conservative Party won in the 2019 general election, stand to benefit from the rebates.

The Treasury did not rule out the move, or that the Chancellor could announce state-backed loans to give all homes a discount on their energy bills of £200.

“We recognise people are facing pressures with the cost of living, which is why we are providing support worth around £12 billion this financial year and next,” a government spokeswoman said, when asked about the new support package.

“We will provide an update in due course on further help for households across the UK to meet their energy costs in the face of rising global gas prices.”

Government minister James Cleverly said the Johnson administration is “acutely aware of how difficult this will be for some families and we’re putting things in place to help mitigate that”.

Asked will the measures be enough to ensure households can survive the crisis, Mr Cleverly, the minister for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “For some people, they’re always still going to struggle.”

He stressed ministers hoped that the “combination of general financial support, keeping people in work, making sure that work pays, supporting the people on lowest incomes, and very targeted measures specifically about energy costs” will be enough to support “the majority of people concerned about fuel bills”.

However, he admitted he had never been in poverty and therefore is not able to fully comprehend the difficult decision faced my many people – choosing between eating or heating.

“I’ve never been in really acute poverty and I’m not going to pretend I have,” he said.

Meanwhile, oil and gas giant Shell has increased its profits nearly 14-fold amid soaring energy prices.

The company’s upstream unit was able to collect $8.88 for every thousand cubic feet of gas it sold to customers over the last quarter of 2021.

Just six months earlier gas had been selling for $4.31, less than half of its most recent level.

“We delivered a very strong financial performance in 2021, and our financial strength and discipline underpin the transformation of our company,” chief executive Ben van Beurden said.

That transformation has included a move of Shell’s headquarters to the UK, a simplification of the company’s previously confusing share structure, and the dropping of the “Royal Dutch” part of its name. Formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell the company is now just Shell plc.

These bumper profits have given Mr van Beurden the chance to treat his shareholders. Combined with $5.5 billion (£4.1 billion) from the sale of a US oilfield, he plans to return $8.5 billion to investors by buying back their shares.