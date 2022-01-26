Boris Johnson braced for survival fight as Sue Gray Downing Street party report due

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to face more questions from MPs about parties that took place in Downing Street during lockdown, while eagerly awaiting the release of Sue Gray’s “partygate” inquiry.

Senior civil servant Ms Gray had not, as of Tuesday evening, handed in her findings about the gatherings alleged to have broken Covid-19 rules.

Her conclusions had been expected to be finalised this week, with reports suggesting it could be published to coincide with Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions, or possibly on Thursday.

Mr Johnson is bracing for a grilling at PMQs later on Wednesday – a day after London police announced a criminal investigation into parties at No 10. Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, said the decision was taken in light of information that had been passed to the force from the Gray inquiry.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jogs with his dog Dilyn in central London on Wednesday morning. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls

Dame Cressida said investigations into historic allegations of Covid regulation flouting were carried out in cases of the “most serious and flagrant” breaches, and when it was considered those involved “ought to have known that what they were doing was an offence”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman signalled that Mr Johnson would be willing to speak to investigating officers. However, he said Mr Johnson believes he has not broken the law.

No 10 staff have handed over photos of parties in Downing Street which include images of Mr Johnson, Sky News reported.

The broadcaster said the pictures show people mingling close together with wine bottles.

Mr Johnson continues to face calls on all sides of the political spectrum to step down over the scandal.

Some Conservative MPs have said it is time for him to go, but others have said they will await the publication of the Gray report before trying to trigger a vote of no confidence.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s allies looked to defend their under-fire leader, with one Cabinet minister arguing ousting Mr Johnson would inevitably lead to a general election.

In what is likely to be read as a warning to wavering rebels, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the modern precedent would be for any new leader to call an election to seek a fresh mandate to lead the UK.

“It is my view that we have moved, for better or worse, to essentially a presidential system and that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any Prime Minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate,” he told BBC’s Newsnight.

Asked if the prime minister should quit if there is a photo of him at a drinks party in No 10, Mr Rees-Mogg said people should wait to see the Gray report.

“Trying to speculate on bits of gossip and tittle-tattle around the report doesn’t really get us anywhere,” he added.

Mr Johnson took yet more flack after ITV News reported that up to 30 people allegedly gathered to celebrate Mr Johnson’s 56th birthday.

Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns defended Mr Johnson’s presence at the surprise birthday bash in the Cabinet room on June 19 2020 when social events indoors were banned, saying he had been “ambushed with a cake”.

Mr Burns said it was “not a premeditated, organised party”, adding: “They came to his office with a cake, they sang Happy Birthday, he was there for 10 minutes.

“I don’t think most people looking at that at home would characterise that as a party.”

On Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss dodged a question on whether Mr Johnson should resign if he is found to have misled Parliament or broken the law.

She pointed to the prime minister’s apology in Parliament for attending a garden party which he claims he thought was a work event.

“The prime minister has appeared before Parliament, he has apologised for what happened, he has admitted that mistakes were made, and I 100 per cent support him and want him to continue as prime minister,” Ms Truss said.

She said Mr Johnson had “done a fantastic job as prime minister” and pointed to the UK’s vaccination programme and his Brexit deal with the EU.