Boris Johnson hit with lockdown birthday party claims

Boris Johnson is facing new claims of breaking coronavirus rules after it emerged that a birthday gathering for him was held inside No 10 Downing Street during the first lockdown.

His office said staff only “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet room after a meeting, but a report from ITV News suggested up to 30 people attended "a birthday party".

The broadcaster suggested Mr Johnson's wife Carrie organised the surprise get-together, complete with a chorus of “happy birthday”, on the afternoon of June 19, 2020, when indoor social mixing was banned.

Lulu Lytle, the interior designer behind lavish renovations of his No 10 flat, briefly attended while undertaking work in Downing Street, PA reported.

“A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than 10 minutes,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

ITV news also reported that later that evening family friends were hosted upstairs to further celebrate the Prime Minister’s 56th birthday in his official residence.

“This is totally untrue," Downing Street said. "In line with the rules at the time the Prime Minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening."

Soane Britain, the luxury designer co-founded by Ms Lytle, said she was “present in Downing Street on June 19 working on the refurbishment”, the funding of which has been the subject of investigations.

“Lulu was not invited to any birthday celebrations for the Prime Minister as a guest,” the spokeswoman said.

“Lulu entered the Cabinet room briefly as requested, while waiting to speak with the Prime Minister.”

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer said the latest revelations were “yet more evidence that we have got a Prime Minister who believes that the rules that he made don’t apply to him”.

“The Prime Minister is a national distraction and he’s got to go,” the Labour leader said.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is working on an inquiry into claims of rule-breaking parties in No 10.

With Mr Johnson facing calls to resign from some of his own Conservative MPs, the new allegations will present a further challenge for him to hold on to power.

Ms Gray’s inquiry, which could prove pivotal for his political survival, is expected to be published this week.

It was not immediately clear whether the latest allegations will further delay its publication, or whether she had already been aware of it.

ITV News said that picnic food from Marks and Spencer was eaten during the afternoon gathering, which lasted up to 30 minutes, while Ms Johnson and Ms Lytle presented him with a cake.

Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s under-fire principal private secretary, was also said to have attended.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, a staunch ally of Mr Johnson, questioned whether the gathering would have broken the rules in place at the time.

“So, when people in an office buy a cake in the middle of the afternoon for someone else they are working in the office with and stop for 10 minutes to sing happy birthday and then go back to their desks, this is now called a party?” she tweeted.

Social gatherings indoors were forbidden under lockdown laws at the time, with a relaxation of the regulations permitting gatherings of up to six people to take place outside.

About 17 allegations of rule-breaking events have now been levelled across Downing Street, the wider government and the Tory party.

Jo Goodman, the co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign, said she remembered June 19 “vividly”, as it was the day before what would have been her father’s 73rd birthday, had he not died with coronavirus.

“It was a horrible time for my family but we stuck to the rules, not even being able to hug to comfort each other,” Ms Goodman said.

“It’s completely sickening that the Prime Minister spent the evening sharing cake with 30 friends indoors and though we’re not even surprised any more, it still brings fresh pain.

"Whilst dozens sang happy birthday to him, families couldn’t even sing in memory at their loved ones' funerals.

“Regardless of any report, the Prime Minister clearly needs to resign. He’s lost all credibility.”