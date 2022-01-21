Downing St clearout 'needed immediately' to rescue Boris Johnson from partygate

Boris Johnson must clear out Downing Street “immediately” without waiting for publication of the Sue Gray report into the ‘Partygate’ scandals, a senior Conservative has told The National.

For the British Prime Minister to survive his leadership crisis he needed a massive overhaul of the Number Ten operation with both senior civil servants and special advisors removed this weekend, former foreign minister Tobias Ellwood said.

It appears that the much-anticipated investigation by Ms Gray, a senior Cabinet Office official, has been delayed potentially until Wednesday to examine further allegations. She now has six full-time investigators to scrutinise emails, WhatsApp messages and interview staff.

But Mr Ellwood, chairman of the defence committee, stated that Mr Johnson should act now.

“Everybody is waiting for this Sue Gray report to come out but I don’t think we should wait that long, we should start overhauling Number Ten immediately" Tobias Ellwood said Getty Images

“Everybody is waiting for this Sue Gray report to come out but I don’t think we should wait that long, we should start overhauling Number Ten immediately as we know that needs to happen, so let's get on with it,” he told The National. “I know it's a difficult job but the nation can then have faith that Downing Street itself is improving.”

Most Conservative MPs are awaiting the Gray report before considering whether to unseat Mr Johnson. In the hiatus, cabinet ministers are attempting to shore up his position

“The Prime Minister has my 100 per cent support,” said Liz Truss during a trip to Australia.

“He is doing an excellent job,” the Foreign Secretary added but then suggested she wanted him “to continue as long as possible in his job”.

Other senior cabinet ministers have similarly attempted to appear loyal while at the same time knowing that a leadership contest with the prize of becoming prime minister could be imminent.

Mr Johnson had appeared to shore up his position after a strong performance at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday in which he robustly dealt with an MP defecting to Labour and a senior Tory publicly telling him to resign.

But his authority has once again ebbed away over allegations that government whips, who enforce party discipline, used blackmail and intimidation to ensure MPs’ loyalty.

There is now the prospect that over the weekend text messages and secret recordings of the underhand tactics will be released making Mr Johnson’s position very difficult.

“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter,” said senior MP William Wragg. “Reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail,”

During a visit to Taunton on Friday Mr Johnson denied the allegations. “I’ve seen no evidence, heard no evidence, to support any of those allegations,” he said.

However, that position appeared to be undermined after the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarten said an investigation was needed “to get to the bottom of the matter” of the “completely unacceptable” blackmail allegations.

It now seems inevitable that following the Gray report senior Downing Street officials will leave but MPs will also seek the removal of the younger special advisors, with limited real life experience who were linked to the partying and alleged blackmail.

Instead of Mr Johnson’s previous style of “imperial” government, power will return to the cabinet with Ms Truss joined by Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, competing as the main contestants to replace him.

If Mr Johnson does survive the coming week his premiership is potentially permanently weakened and he will, like his predecessor Theresa May, essentially become a caretaker prime minister with a cabinet more focussed in succession than support.