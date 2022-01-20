Boris Johnson's lieutenants accused of blackmailing MPs to gain support

A senior Conservative MP accused the British government of intimidating and attempting to “blackmail” backbenchers they suspect of wanting to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of power.

William Wragg, chairman of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee which oversees constitutional issues and standards, accused Mr Johnson's team of "intimidation" in a blistering attack on Thursday and said victims should report incidences to the police.

He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.

“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail,” he said at the start of a committee hearing.

The attack is the latest salvo in a fight over whether Boris Johnson should stay as leader of the Conservative party, and with it remain prime minister.

Mr Wragg is one of a handful of Tory MPs to have said publicly they have submitted a letter to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, calling for a no-confidence vote.

On Wednesday, Conservative MP Christian Wakeford defected to the Opposition Labour benches with criticism over Mr Johnson's integrity.

However, the switch by the Bury South MP appeared to have led some Tory MPs agitating for Mr Johnson to go to pause as the party rallied together.

But the attack was taken up again on Thursday by Mr Wragg.

“In recent days, a number of members of parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of confidence in the party leadership of the prime minister,” Mr Wragg said in a statement to the committee.

“Moreover, the reports of which I'm aware, would seem to constitute blackmail. As such, it would be my general advice to colleagues to report these matters to the speaker of the House of Commons and the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.”

Mr Wragg said MPs who opposed the prime minister staying in the job were subjected to “pressures and intimidation” after a scandal around Downing Street lockdown parties.

“It is not [whips'] function to breach the ministerial code in threatening to withdraw investments from Members of Parliaments’ constituencies which are funded from the public purse.

Some MPs have attempted to oust Mr Johnson, who has vowed to fight on, saying he would lead the Conservative Party into the next election.

Mr Johnson won a large majority in 2019 but is facing growing calls to step down over a series of controversies, including MPs second jobs and a refurb of the prime minister’s Downing Street flat.

But it is the lockdown parties that has seen the widest bipartisan anger.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said there must be a full investigation into Mr Wragg's claims.

These are shocking accusations of bullying, blackmail bad behaviour from people in positions of power.



"These are grave and shocking accusations of bullying, blackmail, and misuse of public money and must be investigated thoroughly," she said.

"The idea that areas of our country will be starved of funding because their MPs don't fall into line to prop up this failing Prime Minister is disgusting. "

In response to Mr Wragg’s allegations, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “We are not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations. If there is any evidence to support these claims we would look at it very carefully.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker in the House of Commons, said it would be a “contempt” to obstruct MPs in doing their duties by trying to “intimidate” them.

He noted the “serious allegations” made by Mr Wragg, before offering general guidance to MPs as he had not yet had a chance to study the specific details.

“The investigation of allegedly criminal conduct is a matter for the police, and decisions about prosecution are for the Crown Prosecution Service,” he said. “It will be wrong of me to interfere with such matters.

“While the whipping system is long-established, it is of course a contempt to obstruct members in the discharge of their duty or to attempt to intimidate a member in their parliamentary conduct by threats.”

Mr Wragg's intervention reignited the controversy over Mr Johnson's future just as the mood at Westminster appeared to be calming.

An investigation into the lockdown parties is being led by Sue Gray, a civil servant. Mr Johnson has said he attended what he thought was a work event on May 20, 2020, to which staff had been told to “bring their own booze".

Mr Johnson said on Tuesday nobody had told him the gathering was against Covid rules.