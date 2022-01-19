Tory MP defects in blow to UK PM Boris Johnson as he battles to save leadership

Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson vowed to win back the seat of his defected politician as he again apologised for parties taking place at his Downing Street garden.

On Wednesday, the prime minister faced challenging questioning by politicians as 12 members of his own party wrote letters to the 1922 Committee asking for a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson following allegations parties were held whilst the country was under strict lockdown conditions.

Moments before Mr Johnson was due to face politicians in the House of Commons, MP for Bury South Christian Wakeford defected from the Conservative Party to the opposition Labour Party.

Mr Wakeford won his seat in 2019 in a former red wall constituency which was previously held by the Labour Party.

"As I said to the House, I apologise sincerely for any misjudgments made," Mr Johnson said.

"You must wait for the inquiry before drawing any conclusions.

"The Conservative Party won Bury South for the first time in the General Election under this prime minister with an agenda of uniting and levelling up and we will win again in Bury South under this prime minister."

In his response to the defection, Mr Johnson reaffirmed his intention to remain at the helm of his party into the next election despite rising calls for him to step down.

He has faced a backlash across the country after a party, attended by 40 people with around 100 invited, was held in Downing Street.

An email inviting staff to the party, which Mr Johnson admitted attending, told them to "bring their own booze", it led to opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer quipping "bring your own boos" after Mr Johnson repeated his apology.

It understood staff used a small suitcase to sneak alcohol into the building.

"I know it's not going well," Sir Keir told the House of Commons.

"But at least the staff at No 10 know how to pack a suitcase."

Mr Wakeford said the country needs a government that “upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity” but told Mr Johnson “both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves”.

Sir Keir said the door was open for any other politicians who wished to join a party of "prosperity and respect".

Mr Wakeford won Bury South, which had elected a Labour MP at every election since 1997, in 2019.

He announced his decision in the Bury Times and sent a letter to Mr Johnson explaining why he had lost patience with his leadership.

“I care passionately about the people of Bury South and I have concluded that the policies of the Conservative government that you lead are doing nothing to help the people of my constituency and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse," Mr Wakeford said.

“Britain needs a government focused on tackling the cost of living crisis and providing a path out of the pandemic that protects living standards and defends the security of all.

2AF5NH4 Bury, UK. 13th December 2019. Conservative candidate Christian Wakeford (right) smiles after his win as the results are announced for the UK election 2019 for the parliamentary constituency of Bury South, held at Castle Leisure Centre. Credit: Russell Hart/Alamy Live News

“It needs a government that upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity in public life and sadly both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves.”

Sir Keir has welcomed the defection of Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party.

“I would like to welcome Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party. He has always put the people of Bury South first," he said.

“As Christian said, the policies of the Conservative government are doing nothing to help the people of Bury South and, indeed, are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.

“I’m determined to build a new Britain which guarantees security, prosperity and respect for all, and I’m delighted that Christian has decided to join us in this endeavour.”

I would like to welcome Christian Wakeford MP to the Labour Party.



I’m determined to build a new Britain which guarantees security, prosperity and respect for all and I’m delighted that Christian has decided to join us in this endeavour. pic.twitter.com/rp4sEyc0t1 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 19, 2022

The Conservatives would currently lose all but three of 45 so-called Red Wall seats if a poll conducted for Channel 4 news was repeated at a general election, a survey has shown.

Polling by JL Partners found the Tory vote has plummeted in Red Wall seats over the course of one month, with the Prime Minister’s approval rating dropping from net -9 in December 2021 to net -35.

The pollster said if repeated at a general election, the Conservatives would hold only Dudley North, Bassetlaw and Great Grimsby out of the 45 seats gained from Labour in the North, Midlands and Wales.

One Tory backbencher has said he expects enough Conservative MPs will submit letters this week to trigger a confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

Andrew Bridgen, one of seven MPs to have publicly declared they have written to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, calling for a vote, said he expects at least 20 more letters to go in on Wednesday from MPs newly elected in 2019.

Under party rules, there will be a confidence vote if 54 Conservative MPs submit letters to Sir Graham.

Mr Bridgen said: “I heard first-hand last night that another 20 from the 2019 intake will be going in today.

“I would have thought that will encourage a considerable number of others who are wavering to put their letters in. I think will we get to threshold of 54 this week. Graham Brady will announce we are having a confidence vote next week, probably Tuesday or Wednesday.

“The Sue Gray report, I think, will be out Tuesday or Wednesday next week. and of course Dominic Cummings and those who have got information damaging to the Prime Minister will probably dump everything into the press this weekend to influence the vote next week.”

Allies of Boris Johnson have pleaded for him to be given more time as Tory MPs plotted to remove him from No 10 over the partygate row.

A group of Tories who won their seats in Mr Johnson’s 2019 election landslide appear to have lost faith in the Prime Minister, after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Johnson has insisted that “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules” and he believed he was attending a work event.

A series of gatherings in No 10 and Whitehall are being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray, and Tory MPs were urged by ministers to wait for her report before deciding whether to move against the Prime Minister.