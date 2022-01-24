Inquiry into sacking of former British minister Nusrat Ghani over her 'Muslimness'

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a Cabinet Office inquiry into allegations by Conservative member of parliament Nusrat Ghani that the politician was sacked from her ministerial role because she is a Muslim.

Ms Ghani says that shortly after being fired from her post as a transport minister in 2020 during a mini reshuffle, the party’s Chief Whip Mark Spencer referenced her “Muslimness” as a cause for concern in the party that was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.

Mr Spencer denies he made the alleged remarks, insisting they are completely false and defamatory.

"I have never used those words attributed to me," he said.

The prime minister spoke to Ms Ghani on Sunday evening about her claims and told her an inquiry would be launched.

"The prime minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Nusrat Ghani," a spokesperson for Downing Street said.

"As he said at the time, the prime minister takes these claims very seriously."

Mr Johnson met Ms Ghani to discuss the "extremely serious" claims in July 2020, a spokesperson from the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

Downing Street said that when the allegations were first made, Mr Johnson recommended she make a formal complaint to the Conservative Campaign Headquarters.

"She did not take up this offer," the prime minister's office said.

After breaking her silence late on Saturday about her experience, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi both called for the claims to be investigated.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, the education secretary reiterated his backing for an inquiry.

Ms Ghani welcomed the prime minister's decision to order an inquiry into her claims, which she stressed must be taken seriously.

She said the probe "must include all that was said in Downing Street and by the Whip".

"I look forward to seeing the terms of reference," she added.

The allegations of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party will add to the woes of Mr Johnson.

The publication of civil servant Sue Gray’s report into allegations of alleged parties in Downing Street during the lockdowns is expected to be released later this week.

Ms Ghani’s claims have also prompted calls for a wider inquiry into Islamophobia across the ruling party.

Ms Ghani was born in Kashmir to Pakistani parents who later emigrated to the UK. She was raised in a working-class household in Birmingham.

After working for charities and the BBC she ventured into politics and went on to become one of the first female Conservative MPs to be given a Cabinet role.