Nadhim Zahawi appointed UK Education Secretary

Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as UK Education Secretary, reward for his work as vaccines minister.

The 54-year-old, born in Baghdad, Iraq's capital, was last November given responsibility for the UK’s coronavirus vaccination campaign.

He replaces Gavin Williamson, who was sacked after criticism of his handling of school closures, exams and university admissions during the pandemic.

Among other changes in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reshuffle, Liz Truss replaced Dominic Raab as Foreign Secretary.

Also a business minister, Mr Zahawi was a public face of the government’s vaccination plans.

Born into an Iraqi-Kurd family, Mr Zahawi and his relatives fled Saddam Hussein’s regime for the UK when he was 9. He was educated at a private school in south-west London before studying chemical engineering at University College London.

In the 1990s, Mr Zahawi worked as an aide to former Conservative politician Jeffrey Archer, supporting the latter’s campaign to help Kurds oppressed by the Saddam regime.

In August 2014, Mr Zahawi went to Iraq to visit refugee camps for those affected by the rapid advance of ISIS in the northern half of the country.

“The worst day of my life was in 1991, when we met the Kurdish refugees who had fled Saddam Hussein's attacks, and this was equal to that,” he told the Independent in 2014.

“I met a Yazidi man who was slightly younger than I am with his two children. I instinctively said, 'Where is your wife?' He said, 'I had to leave my wife behind because she was giving birth the moment ISIL entered the village. She said, 'Take the two children and save their lives. Don't worry. I'll do what I've got to do.'

“Tears started rolling down his cheeks, I didn't know what say to him. It's impossible to try to comprehend that level of pain for any family.”

He also helped to organise a 2015 visit to Iraqi Kurdistan by then mayor of London Mr Johnson.

Mr Zahawi was among those caught up by former president Donald Trump's decision to stop travellers from several Middle Eastern countries from entering the US.

Despite holding British citizenship, Mr Zahawi was barred because he was born in Iraq.

A supporter of Brexit, he is also a successful businessman and is believed to be one of the wealthiest members of the House of Commons.

In 2000, he co-founded YouGov, a market research firm that now has operations in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

He stepped down as chief executive in 2010 upon his election as MP for Stratford-on-Avon and has previously served as a junior education minister.

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Which products are to be taxed? To be taxed: Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category Not taxed Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band. Products excluded from the ‘sweetened drink’ category would contain at least 75 per cent milk in a ready-to-drink form or as a milk substitute, baby formula, follow-up formula or baby food, beverages consumed for medicinal use and special dietary needs determined as per GCC Standardisation Organisation rules

MATCH INFO What: India v Afghanistan, first Test

When: Starts Thursday

Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengalaru

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

