Calls for inquiry into sacking of Muslim female MP

The British Education Secretary has publicly backed a full investigation into an allegation that a woman Conservative MP was sacked as a Cabinet minister because of her Muslim faith.

Nadhim Zahawi has called for an inquiry after Nusrat Ghani said she had lost her job as transport minister after a government whip alleged her “Muslimness” was an issue that was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.

Ms Ghani, 49, who was the first female Muslim to speak at the British Parliament's despatch box, made her claim in an interview with The Sunday Times that will put further pressure on Boris Johnson’s weakened government.

Mr Zahawi said there was no place for Islamophobia in the party and the allegations must be “investigated properly and racism routed out”.

However, Chief Whip Mark Spencer identified himself as the person who spoke to Ms Ghani and denied using the words claimed.

“To ensure other whips are not drawn into this matter, I am identifying myself as the person Nusrat Ghani MP has made claims about this evening,” he said in a tweet on Saturday. “These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory. I have never used those words attributed to me.”

UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has called for inquiry into a Muslim MPs claims of Islamophobia. PA

Ms Ghani, the MP for Wealden, East Sussex, was shocked when her faith was raised during a meeting in the whips’ office after a mini-reshuffle in February 2020. “It was like being punched in the stomach,” she said. “I felt humiliated and powerless.”

“I was told that at the reshuffle meeting in Downing Street that ‘Muslimness’ was raised as an ‘issue’, that my ‘Muslim women minister’ status was making colleagues uncomfortable and that there were concerns ‘that I wasn’t loyal to the party as I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations’.

“It was very clear to me that the whips and No 10 were holding me to a higher threshold of loyalty than others because of my background and faith.

She was also told if she raised the issue her career and reputation would be destroyed.

Mr Zahawi said it was now essential that Ms Ghani’s claims were now properly addressed by the party. “There is no place for Islamophobia or any form of racism in our Conservative Party,” he tweeted. “Nus Ghani is a friend, a colleague and a brilliant parliamentarian. This has to be investigated properly and racism routed out. #standwithNus.”

William Wragg, a senior Tory who raised issues over blackmail by whips last week, also defended Ms Ghani.

“Nus is very brave to speak out. I was truly appalled to learn of her experience. She shows such strength and integrity supporting others,” he tweeted.

The row comes as the Prime Minister faces a potentially defining week in his political career with Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating lockdown parties in Downing Street, expected to deliver her report.