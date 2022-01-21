Coin marking Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee to enter circulation in February

The first 50 pence coin to enter circulation in commemoration of a royal event will be released via post offices across Britain in February to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The design, from company Osborne Ross, features a number 70 engraved on the tails side of the coin, with the monarch’s cipher and dates of reign framed inside the zero.

Its maximum mintage is fixed at 5,000,070 in a further nod to the monarch’s 70 years on the throne, the Royal Mint has announced.

About 1.3 million coins will become available on limited release at UK post offices from February 7, with striking already under way at a rate of up to 850 pieces a minute.

It is one of two special edition 50 pence coins to be released as part of a Royal Mint collection celebrating the unprecedented anniversary.

The second coin, by artist John Bergdahl and depicting the queen on horseback on its heads side, will not enter circulation.

The Platinum Jubilee is the first royal event to be commemorated by a 50 pence coin, the Royal Mint said.

They will only be available to customers making transactions at UK post offices and cannot be swapped for other 50 pence coins.

“Coins tell the story of our nation and we are delighted to be working with the Post Office to mark this special royal occasion,” said Mark Loveridge, director of UK currency.

“This special 50 pence features an elegant and bold number 70 in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year, and we expect it to become one of the nation’s most collectable coins.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 18 Queen Elizabeth at the 2021 Trooping the Colour parade. The year has been one of loss and sorrow for the British monarch, capped by the cancelled plans for an extended family lunch to celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle. All photos: Getty Images

“We are thrilled to be part of the celebrations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year and that our 11,500 post offices across the whole of the United Kingdom will exclusively start the circulation of this special 50p coin,” said Nick Read, chief executive at the Post Office.

“Postmasters are at the heart of their local communities and have been throughout our 360-year history. I have no doubt that this will be a real honour and privilege for postmasters and their teams.”