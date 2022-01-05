Anti-vax campaigner charged after protest outside Sajid Javid’s London home

A prominent anti-vaccine campaigner has been charged with criminal damage after a protest outside UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s home.

Geza Tarjanyi, 60, also known as Gayzer Frackman, previously accosted Prof Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, and Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer.

A video posted online appears to show a person delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to what they claimed was Mr Javid’s home in Fulham, south London.

In the clip, a man stands outside the property and speaks to the camera for several minutes, saying the letter is putting the minister “personally on notice” for “harming” Britons with vaccines.

The video later shows the man, wearing a yellow hoodie, dark jacket and red baseball cap, being restrained in handcuffs by police officers.

London’s Metropolitan Police said Mr Tarjanyi of Boundary Street, Leyland, Lancashire, was arrested in Fulham on Monday.

The force said Mr Tarjanyi was listed to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with having an article with intent to destroy or damage property. He was bailed to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on February 1.

The accused claimed to have been arrested 14 times before the incident outside the government minister’s residence.

In August he avoided prosecution after he ran up to Prof Van-Tam in Westminster, calling him a “traitor” and accusing him of “genocide”.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said anti-vax protests outside Mr Javid’s home were “completely unacceptable” and said “it’s right that this should be taken seriously by the police”.

“Best wishes to the health secretary and his family. They shouldn’t have to deal with this,” he tweeted.

Police were injured at an anti-vax rally in London last month.

On Tuesday, following a visit to a Covid vaccination centre in Lambeth, south London, Mr Javid said spreading lies about vaccines is “something that is costing lives”.

Vaccine sceptic Geza Tarjanyi, also known a Gayzer Frackman, was arrested on the doorstep of Health Secretary Sajid Javid's home in Fulham, south London. Photo: Mark Kerrison/Alamy Live News

“We are working very hard across government, particularly the Home Office and the police are doing everything they can to tackle anti-vax protesters that are breaking the law,” he said.

“That kind of information, which is frankly just lies about vaccines and misinformation, is something that is costing lives.

“And what we really need to do is focus on the positive messages about how vaccines are saving lives, preventing people from going to the hospital, helping you, your family and your community.”

His comments echoed earlier remarks he made about staunch opponents of coronavirus vaccines.

After anti-vaxxers entered a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes on December 29, Mr Javid said he was “appalled” by their “vile behaviour”.