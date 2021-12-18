Anti-mask protesters injure police in London rally

Simon Rushton
Dec 18, 2021

Police officers have suffered “minor injuries” during “scuffles” at an anti-vaccine protest in London.

The protests were staged in central London as city leaders warned the latest wave of Covid infections amounted to a “major incident” as new cases across the country hit 90,418 — just off the record high of Friday.

Similar protests were held in France where new restrictions are being introduced, including bans on New Year parties and travel from the UK.

Officers in London were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through the area at around 12.30pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Video footage from the protest posted on social media shows shoving between police and protesters.

A group of protesters stopped outside a shop on Regents Street, police said. They began “directing abuse” at people inside and egging the shop until police intervened, ending the incident.

They added that no arrests have been made.

Anti-vaccination protesters demonstrate near Downing Street in London. AP

In France, thousands of people marched in Paris and other cities to demonstrate against the new restrictions.

Protesters saw a higher-than-usual number of participants as it was the first school holiday weekend.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday that with the omicron variant spreading like “lightning,” the government proposed requiring proof of vaccination for those entering restaurants, cafes and other public establishments.

Demonstrators against the new vaccine pass in Paris. AP

Under the bill to be put forward in January, one would be required to show proof of vaccination, not just a negative Covid test. The measure is pending approval by Parliament.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran announced that the government would start giving the vaccine to children in the 5 to 11 age group beginning on Wednesday.

Updated: December 18th 2021, 8:09 PM
Covid
