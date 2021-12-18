Lord Frost quits UK Cabinet over taxes and Covid rules

One of the British prime minister’s most senior allies has resigned with immediate effect from the Cabinet in a disagreement over new Covid restrictions and taxes.

Lord Frost's immediate resignation late on Saturday came after reports that he had agreed to stay in his post but only into January.

The resignation ended a grim week for the ruling Conservatives that saw them thrashed in a by-election, in part voters in North Shropshire said, because of the ethics and standards controversies that have engulfed the party.

Then, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case — the country top civil servant — recused himself from an investigation into whether Christmas parties held last year in Government offices broke Covid lockdown rules after reports that he attended a party.

Lord Frost’s brief as Brexit minister was the continuing negotiations with the European Union over Britain’s withdrawal, but he left government because of tax rises and the new Plan B restrictions aimed at tackling a spiralling Covid outbreak.

He said he was sad that unlocking Covid restrictions had not proved “irreversible” as promised, and added: “I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.”

Lord Frost's letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, tendering his resignation. PA

And he expressed his wish that the UK would become a “lightly regulated, low-tax” country.

“You know my concerns about the current direction of travel,” he said.

Prominent MP Andrew Bridgen warned Mr Johnson that he was “running out of time and out of friends to deliver on the promises and discipline of a true Conservative Government".

“Lord Frost has made it clear, 100 Conservative backbenchers have made it clear, but most importantly so did the people of North Shropshire,” he tweeted.

The opposition Labour party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said the news showed “a government in total chaos right when the country faces an uncertain few weeks".

She tweeted: "@BorisJohnson isn't up to the job. We deserve better than this buffoonery.”

Lord Frost has recently been locked in talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic as the UK and the EU attempt to close gaps in post-Brexit arrangements.

He wrote in the Financial Times on Friday warning the EU it needed to compromise but without straying into any of the areas where he clashed with Government.

Lord Frost's letter in full

Dear Boris,

I have led our EU exit process for the two and half years since you became Prime Minister.

In those years we have restored the UK's freedom and independence as a country and begun the process of building a new relationship with the EU.

That will be a long-term task. That is why we agreed earlier this month that I would move on in January and hand over the baton to others to manage our future relationship with the EU.

It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect.

It has been a huge honour and privilege to work with you over the last five years, first in the Foreign Office and then in No. 10.

You have been an outstanding leader at a moment of grave constitutional crisis for this country.

Many said that it would be impossible to deliver what we did: an end to political turbulence by implementing the referendum result, a stunning election victory, an exit from the EU which gave us full freedom about our future choices as a country, and finally putting in place the world's broadest and indeed only zero-tariff free trade deal.

You and I have always shared the same approach on Brexit and I do not think we would have achieved so much without that close common understanding of our aims.

Brexit is now secure. The challenge for the Government now is to deliver on the opportunities it gives us.

You know my concerns about the current direction of travel. I hope we will move as fast as possible to where we need to get to: a lightly regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy, at the cutting edge of modern science and economic change.

Three hundred years of history show that countries which take that route grow and prosper, and I am confident we will too.

We also need to learn to live with Covid and I know that is your instinct too.

You took a brave decision in July, against considerable opposition, to open up the country again.

Sadly it did not prove to be irreversible, as I wished, and believe you did too. I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.

Together we have put this country on to a new path. I am confident that under your leadership this newly free Britain can succeed and prosper hugely.

I wish you and the Government every success in that.

David