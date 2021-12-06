UK government’s hotel quarantine ‘breaches human rights’

The UK government is facing a legal challenge over its mandatory hotel quarantine policy which critics say constitutes a “fundamental breach of human rights”.

The strict rules ushered in for travellers arriving from red list countries after the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have added thousands of pounds in costs for Britons holidaying abroad or people wishing to visit Britain.

The law firm PGMBM will on Thursday ask the High Court for a judicial review of the policy, arguing double vaccinated people who have tested negative for the coronavirus should not be forced to fork out £2,285 ($3,023) each for 10 days in quarantine.

One couple from south London who were on holiday in South Africa when ministers in Britain changed the rules said they have been left with credit card bills topping £4,000.

Owen Hancock, 35, and his girlfriend Emily Mennie, 30, had been visiting her family in South Africa for the first time since the start of the pandemic when their travel plans were upended.

The pair, both from Tooting, south London, were forced to reschedule their return flights and PCR tests due to a lack of space in quarantine hotels.

Spurred on by frustration over the rules, they set up an online petition calling on the government to fund hotel costs for travellers who were already abroad when the changes were made. More than 40,000 people have put their signature to the petition.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 A man holds a sign against a window at the Renaissance London Heathrow Hotel, reading "HM Prison Heathrow".

“This ridiculous and unjustifiable policy was reintroduced with no prior warning, no ability for us to get home, and then to add insult to injury we were unable to get a room,” said Ms Mennie.

“The government’s handling of this has been shambolic and that’s evident from the number of people who have signed our petition and called on the Prime Minister to rethink.”

Mr Hancock said it is “utterly unfair and unreasonable” for the government to expect British travellers to pay for mandatory hotel quarantine upon return if it was not the policy when they jetted off on a trip.

The couple say they have complied with all guidance and every restriction since the pandemic began.

At a two-hour High Court hearing on Thursday, PGMBM will present evidence before a judge seeking a judicial review of the quarantine rules.

Tom Godhead, managing partner at PGMBM, said while he and his colleagues “wholeheartedly appreciate the seriousness of the Omicron variant”, they do not believe the government was right in imposing travel restrictions. He said the rules represent “extraordinary violations of traditional liberties and human rights” and he called on ministers to rethink their strategy.

Kate Freed and her husband Alex Freed, who were on their honeymoon in South Africa, were forced to use the government's hotel quarantine scheme on their return. PA

“Hotel quarantine is a fundamental breach of people’s human rights,” said Mr Goodhead. “Law-abiding citizens who have been double vaccinated and tested negative should be free from hotel quarantine. The idea that they need to pay for the privilege of their own imprisonment is outrageous.

“It is for this reason that we are taking the UK government to court. If we are successful, people like Owen and Emily could eventually be entitled to compensation.”

A government representative said ministers were “determined to protect our country” and the progress made by the vaccination programme.

“We make no apology for taking decisive action at the border and introducing hotel quarantine,” the representative added. “Every essential check has strengthened our defences against the risk of new coronavirus variants such as Omicron.”

Another couple caught up in the rules change were Alex and Kate Freed, who were honeymooning in South Africa when the government made its decision.

Kate Freed took this picture of the room she shared with her husband Alex in hotel quarantine at the Holiday Inn Express at Heathrow Terminal 4. PA

Speaking to the PA news agency from their quarantine hotel in London, Mr Freed, 30, and Mrs Freed, 29, described being thrown into an “unorganised mess” after flying to Heathrow Airport on December 2.

“They put us on to a bus for the 30-second journey, but we were on the bus for three hours”, Mr Freed explained. “We were on a bus full of people, no ventilation.

“It was the most unorganised mess ever. People were crying. It just seemed like something from a film, it was a bit mad.”

He said he asked family members to deliver food to the hotel for him and his new wife because the hotel food is “inedible”.

“You’re paying serious money and … it’s not substantial meals. Half the time it’s cold, half the time it’s just inedible”, he said.