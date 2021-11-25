Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle Christmas decorations on display

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is preparing for Christmas festivities with a winter wonderland in her own domain including a huge tree, a turret shining with festive images and garlands on suits of armour.

Windsor Castle, which she has used as her home for most of the pandemic lockdown, will be the centrepiece of the celebrations.

It will also be the first Christmas without her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April.

The Queen, 95, is also in some ill health, having been ordered to rest in October and cut most public engagements although she is doing some light work from home via video.

At Windsor, staff have been preparing the castle and a stunning six-metre tree, cut from Windsor Park, will take pride of place in St George's Hall.

Garlands will cover Windsor’s grand staircase and suits of armour nearby will also be given the festive makeover.

Some of the castle’s most famous features will also be spruced up.

The 15-metre-high Garter Tower will be illuminated with images and motifs from St George’s Chapel.

Snowmen made by local schoolchildren will also be emblazoned on the turret at the front of the castle.

It is not yet known which members of the family will spend Christmas at Windsor.

Last year, the Queen was at Windsor for Christmas for the first time in decades, breaking a tradition of going to Sandringham.

She is also usually seen in public attending church over the Christmas period but it is not yet known if that will happen this year.