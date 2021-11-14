Queen Elizabeth II to miss Remembrance Sunday service after spraining back

The UK's Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London because she has sprained her back.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service,” Buckingham Palace said.

Read More Queen Elizabeth calls for world leaders to work together to tackle climate change

It would have been the 95-year-old monarch's first in-person public appearance since being advised by doctors to rest after spending a night in hospital last month. It was her first overnight stay in hospital since 2013.

A palace source said her injury was not related to the ailment that caused her to be admitted to hospital, Reuters reported.

The queen hopes to continue with her schedule of light official duties next week.

Members of the royal family join senior members of the government, representatives of the military and veterans to commemorate those who died in conflict by laying wreaths at the Cenotaph.

Prince Charles will lay a wreath on behalf of his mother, as he has done in previous years.

The queen initially planned to watch the annual service in London from a balcony, as she has done since 2017, when she handed over some duties to younger members of the royal family.