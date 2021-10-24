UK to spend £700 million on border security

Britain’s ageing vessels aimed at intercepting migrants crossing from northern Europe in small boats will be replaced as part of a £700 million ($962m) investment in British border security.

The current fleet is 20 years old and will be replaced by 11 new vessels to tackle organised crime and illegal immigration, at a cost of £74m, according to the UK Treasury.

The investment also includes £628m to “modernise and digitalise the border”, with proposals including a US-style Electronic Travel Authorisation system for tourists wishing to travel to the UK.

The system is expected to start in 2023 and be fully in place two years later. It will allow authorities to decide whether people should be allowed to travel to the UK before they arrive.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced a series of spending pledges before his budget on Wednesday, which will include £5 billion for health research and innovation and £3bn for education.

Mr Sunak said: “Protecting our borders and making it easier for us all to travel to and from our great nation is at the heart of our ambitions as a government.”

The rising number of people crossing the English Channel from France and Belgium has been a political problem for the UK since before the former Home Secretary Sajid Javid declared a “major incident” in December 2018.

Officials say Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and increased security at Channel ports have all contributed to a switch in people smuggling operations, from lorry-based transport to small boats.

The numbers crossing in the backs of lorries remains the predominant form of transport but the sight of tiny vessels packed with migrants has moved the issue up the political agenda.

The number of people who have made the dangerous journey across the English Channel in small boats this year is double the total for all of 2020.

Since the start of the year, more than 18,000 people have succeeded in reaching the UK by boat. In 2020, 8,417 people crossed the Dover Strait, the strait at the narrowest part of the English Channel between the UK and France.

Mr Sunak’s plans to be unveiled this week will also include just over £1 billion to be spent over the next three years on “new UK sovereign functions” following Brexit.

This will include money for more than 1,000 Border Force officers to deliver customs and transit checks.