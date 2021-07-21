English Channel migrant crossings get riskier as record numbers make perilous journey

A group of migrants are brought ashore to Kent after being rescued by a lifeboat. AP

The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats this year has passed the total for 2020, as the UK government promises a crackdown after striking a deal with France to tackle the problem.

At least 8,452 migrants made the journey across the world's busiest shipping lane this year after 287 landed on UK shores on Tuesday, according to Britain's Home Office.

The figure eclipses the figure for the whole of 2020, when a record 8,417 crossed the Dover Strait in dinghies.

On Monday, at least 430 migrants crossed the Channel – a record for a single day. The previous daily high of 416 was set in September last year.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin have agreed to reinforce co-operation to target people smugglers.

The UK will pay more than £54 million ($73 million) to help France stem the flow of illegal migrants crossing the Channel. This includes "beefing up security forces along the coast", the French interior ministry said.

Growing numbers of migrants – many of them on dangerously overcrowded inflatable boats – have reached the UK since the start of 2020.

The number of crossings typically increases in favourable summer weather.

The Home Office said UK support last year helped France to double the number of officers stationed daily on the beaches of its north coast.

However, it said migrants were now taking "even longer, riskier journeys" after people smugglers changed their tactics and moved farther up the French coast.

The new support announced by the UK will enable France "to respond by posting more security forces further up the coast, installing and utilising the latest surveillance equipment throughout northern France", the Home Office said.

Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins on Wednesday said the deal would help "control the flow [of migrants] coming over to us".

"We’re trying to ensure we have an immigration system that is firm, fair and opening up safe routes for people to come legally but also cracking down on the criminal gangs who are exploiting people’s wishes to come to the UK," she told Sky News.

Dan O'Mahoney, the government's clandestine Channel threat commander, called the increase in crossings unacceptable and dangerous.

"People should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach and not risk their lives making these dangerous crossings," he said.

"We are continuing to pursue the criminals behind these illegal crossings."

Migrants arrive in Kent. AP

Among the arrivals on Monday was a family-of-six from Kuwait who said they paid thousands of pounds to travel from France to England in a small boat.

They said they could not swim.

“There are six of us, four children. We have come from Kuwait originally but have been in France for the last month. We paid £8000 to come here,” the father told the Daily Mail.

Most of the crossings start in France, and the two governments have been at loggerheads over who should take responsibility for stopping them.

Mr O'Mahoney said the government's Nationality and Borders Bill would "protect lives and break this cycle of illegal crossings".

The legislation increases the maximum sentence for migrants entering the UK unlawfully from six months to four years. Convicted people-smugglers would face a life sentence.

But Pierre-Henri Dumont, a French MP for the Calais region, doubted that increased police patrols would deter the crossings, given the length of the French coastline.

"The shore of the French coast is very difficult to monitor because they can hide in different places," he told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme.

"Even if you are monitoring a small part or large part of the French coast, the smugglers will find a place to cross.

"If it’s not in Calais, it will be Normandy. If it’s not Normandy, they will go to Belgium. If they are not going to Belgium, they will go to the Netherlands."

Former Border Force director-general Tony Smith agreed that the deal with the French would not solve the problem on its own, but he said the measure would help authorities gain an advantage in what he called "the game of cat and mouse" with people smugglers.

"It’s pretty clear smuggling gangs have a lot of resources they are moving migrants along the coast," he said.

"By providing the French with more resources, more patrols and more technology to track and trace, it provides more opportunity to prevent these crossings and save lives."

Bella Sankey, director of charity Detention Action, said the crossings showed the UK government had failed to create a "safe and fair asylum system".

“Priti Patel can re-announce enhanced police co-operation with the French all day, every day, but until there is a political renegotiation to allow refugees safe passage to claim asylum at the UK border in France, this relatively small number of desperate people will continue risking everything for a shot at our protection," she said.

“Ministers should stop playing fantasy politics and step up to protect lives instead.”

Profile Company: Libra Project Based: Masdar City, ADGM, London and Delaware Launch year: 2017 Size: A team of 12 with six employed full-time Sector: Renewable energy Funding: $500,000 in Series A funding from family and friends in 2018. A Series B round looking to raise $1.5m is now live.

THE BIO: Mohammed Ashiq Ali Proudest achievement: “I came to a new country and started this shop” Favourite TV programme: the news Favourite place in Dubai: Al Fahidi. “They started the metro in 2009 and I didn’t take it yet.” Family: six sons in Dubai and a daughter in Faisalabad

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

Take Me Apart Kelela (Warp)

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Favourite things Luxury: Enjoys window shopping for high-end bags and jewellery Discount: She works in luxury retail, but is careful about spending, waits for sales, festivals and only buys on discount University: The only person in her family to go to college, Jiang secured a bachelor’s degree in business management in China Masters: Studying part-time for a master’s degree in international business marketing in Dubai Vacation: Heads back home to see family in China Community work: Member of the Chinese Business Women’s Association of the UAE to encourage other women entrepreneurs

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

Premier League results Saturday Tottenham Hotspur 1 Arsenal 1 Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley 1 Crystal Palace 3 Manchester United 3 Southampton 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Cardiff City 0 West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 0 Sunday Watford 2 Leicester City 1 Fulham 1 Chelsea 2 Everton 0 Liverpool 0

