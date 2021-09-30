Police investigate whether Wayne Couzens committed other crimes

Police are investigating whether Wayne Couzens could be responsible for more crimes, after it emerged his vehicles were linked to two earlier indecent exposure allegations.

One of the alleged offences took place just 72 hours before Couzens kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

While he was not named as a suspect in the south London incident, a DVLA check on a car linked to it would have revealed him as the registered owner.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said the investigation into the indecent exposure had been “continuing” at the time Couzens killed Ms Everard.

He said the Met had been referred to the police watchdog and a file sent to the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to the alleged crime itself.

The senior officer also admitted a check when Couzens transferred to the Metropolitan Police in 2018 was not done “correctly”.

It did not flag up that a vehicle associated with Couzens had been identified in a Kent Police investigation into an indecent exposure in 2015.

But he said that even if it had come up in the vetting process, it would not have changed the outcome.

The senior Met officer was quizzed on whether the two incidents provided enough information to identify Couzens as a threat to women before he killed Ms Everard.

He stressed the Kent Police investigation resulted in no further action and Mr Couzens was never named as a suspect.

The officer went on to confirm that a claim that Mr Couzens had watched “extreme” pornography in the past emerged only after the investigation into Ms Everard’s death.

“We ask anyone in the service or any member of the public that might have any information about Couzens’ behaviour – either as an officer or member of the public – that might be relevant, please come forward,” he said.

Asked whether Couzens was a “bad apple” in the police or an extreme example of a wider problem, Mr Ephgrave said: “I’m wrestling with that myself.”

On the impact of Couzens’ crimes, he said: “It’s undoubtedly one of the darkest days the Metropolitan Police Service has had in its nearly 200 years of existence and we all feel that keenly.

“I of course acknowledge the impact this has on the trust and confidence of Londoners and the confidence they have in the Metropolitan Police and its staff.”

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who led the murder investigation, said she was unaware of any allegations against Couzens of such a serious nature.

But she said: “As you would expect, we have a number of inquiries continuing to establish whether Wayne Couzens is responsible for any other offences.

“Thus far, there is nothing of the nature or seriousness of the offences for which he has been put in prison today.

“I would like to reiterate Mr Ephgrave’s appeal – if anyone has any information or any allegations about Wayne Couzens that they would come and speak to our team.”

She added that she would never forget witnessing the recovery of Ms Everard’s body, after it had been identified by police dogs in a Kent pond days after her disappearance.

She said: “Officers took off hats as a mark of respect.

“After the terrible way he had treated her, we wanted to show her the utmost respect and care.”

Couzens was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the abduction, rape and murder of Ms Everard.

Lord Justice Fulford said the accused, who was a serving Metropolitan Police officer in London at the time of the crime, went out “hunting a lone female to kidnap and rape".

Sentencing him to the maximum penalty at the Old Bailey in London on Thursday, the judge said Couzens had planned his attack in “unspeakably” grim detail.

He called the circumstances of the case “devastating, tragic and wholly brutal” and said that the evidence gathered against Couzens was “unanswerable” and there was “no credible innocent explanation” for his actions.

At his two-day sentencing hearing, the court was told that Couzens handcuffed his victim before snatching her from a south London street as she walked home after 9pm on March 3.

He drove her to Kent where she was raped and murdered. Her body was later found in a woodland.

Couzens' arrest in March was a damaging blow for London’s Metropolitan Police and Dame Cressida Dick, the commissioner, described his actions as “shocking and wicked” and called him a “bad ‘un”.

She said: “I am absolutely horrified that this man used his position of trust to deceive and coerce Sarah and I know you all are too.

“His actions were a gross betrayal of everything policing stands for.”

Dame Cressida added: “He showed himself to be the coward he is through his lies and seeking to minimise his true responsibility for his crimes.

“Police officers are here to protect people. To be courageous and compassionate. His actions were the exact opposite of that.

“As Commissioner I will do everything in my power to ensure we learn any lessons.

“I know that what happened to Sarah, and what has happened to other women in London and beyond in recent times, has raised important questions about women’s safety.

“Here in the Met I commit to keep working with others to improve women’s safety and reduce the fear of violence.

“There are no words that can express the fury and overwhelming sadness that we all feel about what happened to Sarah. I am so sorry.”

Dame Cressida said Couzens had brought “shame” on the Metropolitan Police and branded him a “coward”.

“His actions were a gross betrayal of everything policing stands for.”

Ms Everard’s family said they were “very pleased” that Couzens would “spend the rest of his life in jail” for the rape and murder of the 33-year-old.

The family, who delivered powerful victim impact statements on Wednesday, cried and hugged as her killer was told he would die behind bars.

In a statement released following the sentencing, they said the knowledge that he would be behind bars until his death brought "some relief”.

But “nothing can make things better, nothing can bring Sarah back”, they said.

“It is almost seven months since Sarah died and the pain of losing her is overwhelming. We miss her all the time.

"She was a beautiful young woman in looks and character and our lives are the poorer without her.

"We remember all the lovely things about Sarah – her compassion and kindness, her intelligence, her strong social conscience. But we especially like to remember her laughing and dancing and enjoying life. We hold her safe in our hearts.".