Wayne Couzens sentencing: 16 UK police officers have killed women in past 13 years

At least 16 serving or former police officers in the UK have killed women in the last 13 years, a report has shown, as campaigners call on political leaders to do more to prevent male-on-female violence.

Thirteen victims were killed by a current or former boyfriend or husband who worked for the police or had retired.

One victim was killed by her son while another – Sarah Everard – died at the hands of a stranger. Another was killed by an acquaintance.

The Femicide Census, which tracks the deaths of females killed by male perpetrators in the UK, said the problem of abuse of women by policemen "goes way deeper” than the fatalities recorded in recent years.

Ms Everard's killing sparked a debate about the issue of violence perpetrated by male police officers against women.

Metropolitan Police Officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to the abduction, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive.

He sentencing at the Old Bailey court in London began on Wednesday.

The court was told that Couzens handcuffed his victim before snatching her from a south London street as she walked home after 9pm on March 3.

He drove her to Kent where she was raped and murdered. Her body was later found in a woodland.

Lord Justice Fulford will consider whether to hand down a whole life term before he sentences Couzens on Thursday.

Couzens' arrest in March sent shock waves through London’s Metropolitan Police and Dame Cressida Dick, the commissioner, described his actions as “shocking and wicked” and called him a “bad ‘un”.

The Femicide Census gave a warning that “serious crimes against women and children committed by serving police officers do not stop at femicide” and went on to list a string of crimes including domestic violence and voyeurism.

The Centre for Women’s Justice said about 150 women have contacted the charity since 2019, to say they have been victims of abuse or violence at the hands of a police officer husband or boyfriend.

The charity, which offers legal advice to female victims, last year submitted a “police super-complaint” over what it saw as the failure of multiple forces to address police-perpetrated domestic abuse.

Nogah Ofer, a solicitor at the CWJ and author of the report, told The National the charity was inundated with victim reports following the death of Ms Everard earlier this year.

The Centre of Women's Justice said it was inundated with reports from female victims of police-perpetrated domestic violence following the death of Sarah Everard in March. Photo: Everard family handout/PA

“Because of the death of Sarah Everard being in the press, many people felt emboldened to come forward after hearing about it,” she said.

The legal expert said there was “increasing awareness that police officers can be abusive” and many women who have been abused by police husbands or boyfriends in the distant past feel more confident to report their problems today.

The charity is calling for police forces across the UK to introduce a bespoke complaints system for women reporting domestic violence allegedly carried out by a police officer.

They want a neighbouring force to investigate the case, not the team that the accused works with.

The charity also wants any policeman who has a domestic abuse report filed against him to be prevented from working with vulnerable abuse victims in the line of duty, regardless of the outcome of the case.

Ms Ofer said the CWJ hears from countless domestic abuse survivors who field complaints against police partners only for their concerns to be dismissed.

A court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of prosecutor Tom Little QC speaking as former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, sits in the dock at the Old Bailey in London, on the first day of a two-day sentence hearing after pleading guilty to the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard. Photo: PA

“They just feel incredibly let down, isolated and powerless and feel that they have got nowhere to turn to,” she added.

“Everything is stacked against them.

“Domestic abuse victims often feel powerless – a lot of that is to do with emotional and physical control and behaviour.”

She said social workers who deal with victims of domestic abuse and help them file complaints to police also report negative responses from officers.

“Some of the time they feel like police officers are trivialising domestic abuse and treating it like it’s not a real crime,” she said.

Ms Ofer described a “locker room culture” in some police forces and said there was a wider problem of “institutionalised sexism” in the policing sector.