US to lift flight ban for fully vaccinated travellers from UK and Europe

The United States is set to roll back its travel ban for travellers from the UK and the EU. Photo: British Airways

The United States is set to relax its travel restrictions on Britain to allow fully vaccinated people in from the UK and the EU, according to reports.

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce the changes shortly, the Financial Times reported.

Three sources with knowledge of his plan suggested the ban would be relaxed within weeks.

It come as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to meet Mr Biden at the White House during his trip across the Atlantic for the United Nations General Assembly. Pressing for the ban to be dropped was due to be on his agenda.

The move would open the doors for fully-vaccinated Britons and Europeans to travel to America for the first time in 18 months.

More on US travel How to visit the US from the UAE during the Covid-19 pandemic

Former US President Donald Trump imposed a blanket ban on travel at the beginning of the Covid pandemic as cases and deaths skyrocketed.

The expected rolling back of the measures comes just weeks after the UK government began to allow fully vaccinated passengers from the US back into the country.

Politico said three senior EU officials confirmed the trading bloc had agreed with Washington to lift travel restrictions for vaccinated citizens.

EU ambassador to the US Stavros Lambrindis also tweeted that he hoped there would be “a positive announcement soon” on America’s travel restrictions.

Diplomats across Europe, and the European Commission, has for months been piling pressure on Washington to scrap the travel ban, which they argue is unjustified.

Together with my EU Member State colleagues, we have been working diligently to lift the #travelban on Europeans. Hope there’ll be a positive announcement soon. — Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis 🇪🇺 (@EUAmbUS) September 20, 2021

The expected changes are expected to affect people in the Schengen area.

The current US travel rules stipulate that only American citizens, their immediate families, green card holders and those with national interest exemptions can travel to States from the UK or EU nations.

Reports of Mr Biden’s upcoming announcement came after the UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Britain’s aviation industry stands to “absolutely” reclaim its pre-pandemic status.

Airlines and airports claim the government’s quarantine and testing rules have restricted their recovery from the Covid crisis and are calling for more restrictions to be eased.

Heathrow has gone from being Europe’s busiest airport in 2019 to 10th, behind rivals in cities such as Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Dame Barbara Janet Woodward, Permanent Representative of the UK to the UN as he lands in New York's JFK airport on Monday. Photo: PA

According to industry body Airlines UK, the UK’s aviation network was behind only the US and China before the pandemic.

Asked if the sector would recover, Mr Shapps replied: “It will. Absolutely.”

He added that the UK would “not only get flying again”, but was also “leading on decarbonising aviation as well, which is a huge challenge”.

Mr Shapps also said rules for international travel announced last week would move the UK towards “the more normal world of travel, which is that when you’re fully vaccinated you will be able to travel”.

He added: “That relies on other countries doing the same thing.”

On October 4, the UK will introduce a new set of travel rules for England, scrapping the travel light system in favour of simpler measures and fewer testing.