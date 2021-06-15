British Airways chief calls UK 'crazy' for not exploiting success of vaccination drive

Sean Doyle: Britain must seize opportunity to reopen UK-US travel corridor

Sean Doyle, chief executive of British Airways, described the UK’s tight restrictions as “frustrating” and said there are ways to open up travel safely. Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sean Doyle, chief executive of British Airways, described the UK’s tight restrictions as “frustrating” and said there are ways to open up travel safely. Bloomberg via Getty Images

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said the UK government was "crazy" not to reap the success of the country's vaccination drive and reopen travel routes to low-risk countries.

Mr Doyle said the UK economy risked being “left behind” Europe and America because the government’s strict travel restrictions could stagnate the aviation sector and, in turn, the wider pandemic recovery.

Read More

British Airways aircraft taxi on the runway with the office buildings of the City of London in the background. IAG, owner of British Airways and other European airlines, posted an operating loss of €1.14bn for the first three months of the year and forecast only a minimal pickup in passenger demand. AFPBritish Airways owner IAG demands travel rule shake-up as €1.14bn loss posted

EU and US end 17-year Boeing-Airbus trade dispute

The BA boss, who took the reins of the UK carrier in October last year, urged the UK government to “seize the moment pretty quickly” and reopen borders to low-risk destinations such as the US.

He described Britain’s tight restrictions as “frustrating” and said there were ways to open up travel safely.

“We're not advocating the complete opening up of travel in an uncontrolled way,” Mr Doyle told delegates attending a CogX webinar on the future of travel.

“But we do think there are countries out there which have very low risk, low infection levels and high rates of vaccination, and we should be opening up aviation between those countries.

“We should be acknowledging that vaccinated travellers have an inherently lower risk when they travel than those who don't. It's crazy not to try and reap that dividend.”

One route Mr Doyle is particularly keen on opening up as soon as possible is the UK-US corridor, with last weekend’s in-person G7 summit in Cornwall highlighting the value of face-to-face meetings.

While business travel has been slower to recover in parts of the world where the aviation sector is returning to normal service, such as the US, Mr Doyle said people would want to follow the example of the G7 leaders and “go out and build relationships”.

“The G7 is critical in building a recovery pathway, which is co-ordinated for sectors like aviation," he said.

We're encouraging the UK and the US to build a framework to open up the travel corridor because others will follow.

Sean Doyle, British Airways

“So we're encouraging the UK and the US to build a framework to open up the travel corridor because others will follow. We should be seizing that opportunity because both countries have made amazing progress on vaccinations."

Mr Doyle said Europe and the US were moving at a quicker pace to open up their travel sectors despite the UK's successful global vaccination drive.

“The UK looks like it's beginning to get left behind compared to other countries and I think that will have economic consequences, as well as consequences for the aviation industry and the jobs that depend on it,” he said.

The global aviation sector was hammered last year when airlines were grounded by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The International Air Transport Association expects the outlook for global airlines to brighten in the second half of the year, with 2021 air passenger numbers 52 per cent lower than in 2019, before bouncing back in 2022.

However, international travel remains depressed, lagging behind domestic markets' recovery by a year or two, said IATA's chief economist Brian Pearce, because of governments' risk-averse approach to reopening borders.

While domestic travel in countries such as the US and China is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, Mr Doyle said Europe was “more proactive in opening up travel” with their airports and aviation networks bouncing back quickly.

“The demand is there,” he said. “It's about having a framework that can allow people to travel safely."

British tourists line up to return to England at Faro airport in Portugal after the UK government demoted the country from the green list to amber. EPA
British tourists line up to return to England at Faro airport in Portugal after the UK government demoted the country from the green list to amber. EPA

The airline chief, who first joined BA as a junior analyst in 1998, criticised the government’s lack of transparency over its green list, describing the decision to move Portugal from the green to the amber list this month as “very frustrating”.

“We didn't get visibility of the data that moves the country in and out of amber or green,” he said.

That causes problems for the industry as a whole, he said, because airlines cannot start aviation networks up overnight and ultimately customers suffer. The Portugal decision was "unfair" for customers who had chosen to travel there, he said.

“It doesn't give customers or airlines the right framework to plan against and I think we can do better and also be safe,” he said.

“If we look at the green list today, we have a handful of countries on there. If we look at the criteria that we were led to believe would lead to countries being on the green list, there should be at least 12 countries on there, including the US.”

British Airways owner IAG reported a €1.14 billion ($1.38bn) loss in the first quarter of the year last month, with the company urging authorities to support airlines as they begin their economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Doyle said BA wants to build its networks back up quickly to help the UK retain its leadership position in the aviation sector. Getty Images
Mr Doyle said BA wants to build its networks back up quickly to help the UK retain its leadership position in the aviation sector. Getty Images

Mr Doyle said British Airways wanted to rebuild networks rapidly to help Britain maintain its position as the world’s third-biggest aviation sector.

“The government needs to appreciate that the longer we are left with the policies that are stagnating us, the more jeopardy comes into UK aviation sector,” he said.

“Consumers in the UK have more direct services to locations around the world than any other European city and we can't take that for granted.”

He said the path to recovery for the aviation industry and the UK lay with the travel industry because Britain is an island economy and "we want to be open for business, we want to be global Britain".

"That means actually having strong aviation networks and being able to transport goods and people all over the world," he said.

“We are the cog that oils the global economy and we will be a very important part of that in the future."

Published: June 15, 2021 07:24 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
The Novavax vaccine uses a traditional method to train the immune system to make antibodies to Covid’s spike proteins. Reuters

Ultimate guide to the Novavax Covid vaccine

Europe
Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokeswoman for the state health sector, urged residents to receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot.

New mutant strains place unvaccinated UAE residents 'at high risk'

UAE Government
Pope Francis during his weekly General Audience in the San Damaso Courtyard, Vatican City. EPA

Pope Francis condemns greed and ‘thirst for profit’

Europe
Pedestrians in the City of London. The positive jobs data came a day after the government delayed the final stage of the pandemic road map by four weeks. Getty

UK unemployment dips to 4.7% in April as employers hire record 200,000 staff

Economy
A man shows his green pass status in order to enter Boroughs cafe, at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE explained: what do I do if my Al Hosn app is not working?

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams