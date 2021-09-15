UK government funds zero-emission submarine project

Undated handout image issued by the Department for Transport (DfT) of a proposed zero-emission submarine which could transport cargo between Glasgow and Belfast, as the firm developing them has been awarded a share of £23 million of Government green maritime funding. PA

A company developing zero-emission submarines that could carry cargo between Glasgow and Belfast has been awarded a share of £23 million ($31.7m) in government green maritime funding.

The fully automated vessels are designed to be “net positive” by running on green hydrogen and collecting microplastics, the Department of Transport said.

A fleet could secure 27 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in the first year of operation, the department said.

Another project awarded government funding is developing electric boat charge points connected to offshore wind turbines.

They would operate in a similar way to electric car chargers, with sailors plugging in, charging their vessel and sailing away.

The use of renewable energy in this way could be equal to taking more than 62,000 cars off the road, the department said.

The competition winners were announced as part of London International Shipping Week.

“As a proud island nation built on our maritime prowess, it is only right that we lead by example when it comes to decarbonising the sector and building back greener," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

“The projects announced today showcase the best of British innovation, revolutionising existing technology and infrastructure to slash emissions, create jobs and get us another step closer to our decarbonisation targets.”

Dhruv Boruah, founder and chief executive of Oceanways, which is developing the submarines, said: “Time is running out and it is imperative we don’t settle for 1 per cent more efficiency in an existing system, but instead radically rethink to create innovative solutions.”

Meanwhile the UK’s greenest cruise terminal will open at the port of Southampton on Wednesday.

The Horizon Cruise Terminal uses solar panel roofing and charges ships with clean energy.

“Building state-of-the-art green infrastructure at cruise terminals helps us move towards cleaner cruising, creating more spaces for these ships to dock and putting us on track to hit net zero by 2050,” Maritime Minister Robert Courts said.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

From Europe to the Middle East, economic success brings wealth - and lifestyle diseases A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted. One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain. In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems. The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014. And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Sukuk An Islamic bond structured in a way to generate returns without violating Sharia strictures on prohibition of interest.

The specs: Hyundai Ionic Hybrid Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate) Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery) Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery) Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

