Britain's Frost says EU must move on Northern Irish deal

Britain's Brexit Minister David Frost on Monday said that the EU must move in negotiations over trade arrangements in Northern Ireland or Britain may unilaterally suspend the so-called "protocol".

Under the protocol, Britain agreed to leave some of the bloc's rules in place in Northern Ireland and accept checks on goods arriving from elsewhere in the UK, to preserve an open land border with EU member state Ireland.

Britain has asked for "substantial and significant change" on areas including the movement of goods into Northern Ireland, standards for goods and governance arrangements, and a treaty framework that is not policed by the European Court of Justice.

Mr Frost has warned of "cold mistrust" in relations with the EU if they do not move, but on Friday EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic rejected the idea of renegotiating the deal.

Mr Frost raised the prospect of using Article 16 of the protocol, which allows either side to dispense with its terms if they are proving unexpectedly harmful.

"They would be making a significant mistake if they thought that we were not ready to use Article 16 safeguards, if that were to be the only apparent way forward to deal with the situation in front of us," he told the House of Lords.

"If we are to avoid this situation, there needs to be a real negotiation between us and the EU."

Britain last week said it planned to extend post-Brexit grace periods on some imports to Northern Ireland to give London and Brussels more time for talks about trade with the province.

Mr Frost said there needed to be space for negotiations.

"I don't in fact take Commissioner Sefcovic's words as a dismissal of our position, I take them as acknowledgement of it," he said.

"But I also take it as a fairly clear indication that there is more to be done. So I do urge the EU to think again."

Four reasons global stock markets are falling right now There are many factors worrying investors right now and triggering a rush out of stock markets. Here are four of the biggest: 1. Rising US interest rates The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates three times this year in a bid to prevent its buoyant economy from overheating. They now stand at between 2 and 2.25 per cent and markets are pencilling in three more rises next year. Kim Catechis, manager of the Legg Mason Martin Currie Global Emerging Markets Fund, says US inflation is rising and the Fed will continue to raise rates in 2019. “With inflationary pressures growing, an increasing number of corporates are guiding profitability expectations downwards for 2018 and 2019, citing the negative impact of rising costs.” At the same time as rates are rising, central bankers in the US and Europe have been ending quantitative easing, bringing the era of cheap money to an end. 2. Stronger dollar High US rates have driven up the value of the dollar and bond yields, and this is putting pressure on emerging market countries that took advantage of low interest rates to run up trillions in dollar-denominated debt. They have also suffered capital outflows as international investors have switched to the US, driving markets lower. Omar Negyal, portfolio manager of the JP Morgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust, says this looks like a buying opportunity. “Despite short-term volatility we remain positive about long-term prospects and profitability for emerging markets.” 3. Global trade war Ritu Vohora, investment director at fund manager M&G, says markets fear that US President Donald Trump’s spat with China will escalate into a full-blown global trade war, with both sides suffering. “The US economy is robust enough to absorb higher input costs now, but this may not be the case as tariffs escalate. However, with a host of factors hitting investor sentiment, this is becoming a stock picker’s market.” 4. Eurozone uncertainty Europe faces two challenges right now in the shape of Brexit and the new populist government in eurozone member Italy. Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, which has offices in Dubai, says the stand-off between between Rome and Brussels threatens to become much more serious. "As with Brexit, neither side appears willing to step back from the edge, threatening more trouble down the line.” The European economy may also be slowing, Mr Beauchamp warns. “A four-year low in eurozone manufacturing confidence highlights the fact that producers see a bumpy road ahead, with US-EU trade talks remaining a major question-mark for exporters.”

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

The Old Slave and the Mastiff Patrick Chamoiseau Translated from the French and Creole by Linda Coverdale

