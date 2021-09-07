Post-Brexit Britain urged to recover world financial leader status

The City of London financial district, which industry figures hope will be propelled as a global investment centre in the next five years. Reuters

The UK government is being urged to help to recover the country's status as a world leading financial centre, and experts said ministers must find ways to forge stronger trade links with partners.

Chiefs at TheCityUK, a London-based financial industry advocacy group, worked with financial firms and business groups on a plan to help post-Brexit Britain spread its influence.

They said that if their strategy were adopted, the UK stood to regain top spot among the international pack within five years.

Their plan focuses on growth of the green economy and a desire to see the UK return to the forefront of technology and innovation.

Over the past decade, the UK has lost ground in global market share in many areas of financial and related professional services.

The drop in performance was attributed to factors that included the growth of new financial centres in Asia and progress by the US.

The group wants UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to streamline the visa process for overseas workers to cut the processing and waiting periods.

This is an important step in attracting talent from around the world, it said.

The plan also called for the tax regime for the financial services sector to be amended to boost foreign direct investment and international recognition sought for UK qualifications.

The group pointed to the nation’s strong competitive advantage in data and technology, ESG markets, international investment opportunities, and risk management.

They said politicians must work closely with industry leaders and regulators to focus on new areas of potential global growth, drive up long-term competitiveness and forge stronger trade links.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to shake up the country's visa application process to attract more overseas talent. AFP

Miles Celic, chief executive of TheCityUK, said: “The UK’s financial and related professional services industry is a strategic national asset which provides millions of high-value jobs right across the country, attracts inward investment, contributes significant tax revenue and generates large export surpluses.

“Being host to the world’s leading financial centre provides large and widespread economic benefit to the UK – which is why there is no shortage of competitors seeking to grow their own financial centres.

“One of the greatest risks for any successful financial centre is complacency," he said.

“Europe is littered with cities that were once the leading international centre of their day. The last decade has been one of growth for our industry, yet global competitors have grown faster.

“However, with the right strategy in place and a clear focus on delivery, the UK can pull away once again from its competitors. It is an ambition that needs industry, government, and regulators to work together. It will take sustained focus, co-operation and determination.”

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

Black Panther

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

