Belarus opposition leaders jailed in government crackdown

Maria Kolesnikova gestures making a heart shape inside the defendants' cage during her verdict hearing on September 6, 2021, in Minsk. AFP

Two opposition activists have been jailed in Belarus as part of the government’s crackdown on pro-democracy campaigners.

Maria Kolesnikova, 39, a senior member of the opposition Coordination Council, was jailed for 11 years and found guilty of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organisation and calling for actions damaging to state security.

Lawyer Maxim Znak, 40, another member of the Coordination Council, faced the same charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison at the closed court hearing in Minsk.

“For many, Maria has become an example of resilience and the fight between good and evil. I’m proud of her. It’s not a verdict, but rather the revenge of the authorities,” her father, Alexander, said.

Germany and the UK immediately criticised the sentencing.

Belarus opposition activists Maxim Znak (left) and Maria Kolesnikova in court in Minsk, Belarus. BelTA pool/AP

“The sentencing of Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak shows the Belarusian authorities continuing their assault on the defenders of democracy and freedom,” said UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

“Locking up political opponents will only deepen the pariah status of the Lukashenko regime.”

Kolesnikova spent years playing flute in the nation’s philharmonic orchestra after graduating from a conservatory in Minsk.

In 2020, she headed the campaign of Viktor Babariko, the head of a Russian-owned bank who made a bid to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko.

He was barred from the race after being jailed on money laundering and tax evasion charges that he dismissed as political.

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is now in Lithuania. AP

Kolesnikova then became a prominent public face in Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya’s election campaign.

She became one of the leaders of protests that erupted against Mr Lukashenko after he claimed to have won with 80 per cent support.

Znak worked in the opposition campaign to challenge Mr Lukashenko at last year’s election.

“The German government condemns the unjustified verdict against Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak and the instrumentalisation of the justice system for political repression in Belarus,” a German foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

More than 30,000 protesters were detained in violent police crackdowns after the election and hundreds remain in jail.

“We demand the immediate release of Maria & Maksim, who aren’t guilty of anything,” Ms Tsikhanouskaya wrote on Twitter. “It’s terror against Belarusians who dare to stand up to the regime.”

Since the election protests, Ms Tsikhanouskaya has been in sheltering in Lithuania.

The US and European Union have refused to recognise the election result and imposed sanctions in response to the government's actions.

Russia has backed Mr Lukashenko, who will travel to Moscow later this week.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

