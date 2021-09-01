Kind stranger helped rescue elderly woman from Kabul

After finishing 10 days of quarantine, Layloma was reunited with her daughter and revealed how Mr Attayee had looked after her.
"He’s done everything for me, everything I required," she said, speaking to Sky News through her daughter. "He was constantly there, tending to me.
"He was holding my bags, carrying my luggage, looking after me continuously. When I was feeling cold, he brought his own blanket for me to keep warm. He got me everything I needed in order to keep me healthy."
Fereba said Mr Attayee had carried her mother on his back as they approached the barriers where troops were guarding the airport.
We are human. We have to help each other
Sayed Attayee
She was later told that her mother had missed her scheduled flight and had to be given medical treatment before boarding the flight to Dubai.
Layloma, a British-Afghan dual citizen, had travelled to Afghanistan for a funeral and was caught out when the Taliban seized the city.
Mr Attayee said the fact that his own mother was from Afghanistan had motivated him to help the stricken woman.
"We are human. We have to help each other," he said. "We have to respect and we have to help her. I’m happy that I helped her."
Updated: September 1st 2021, 11:48 AM
