UK holds talks with Taliban in Qatar

Taliban special forces fighters at Kabul's airport will be expected to enable a swift resumption of international flights.

The UK held talks with the Taliban on Tuesday to secure safe passage out of Afghanistan for the British citizens and Afghans in its employ who were left behind when its evacuation mission ended last Saturday.

The government said the prime minister's special representative for Afghan transition, Simon Gass, had travelled to Doha in Qatar to meet senior Taliban representatives.

Mr Gass would "underline the importance of safe passage out of Afghanistan for British nationals, and those Afghans who have worked with us over the past 20 years".

The need for the Taliban's co-operation was made clear by UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab earlier in the day as he acknowledged it would be challenging for those left behind to return to Britain.

Part of his concern stems from a distrust that the Taliban will stick to its "explicit assurances" on safe passage or be able to run Kabul's airport safely.

"Of course, the previous government had air traffic controllers and things like that," Mr Raab told Sky News. "But at what stage that will be ready and viable for international travel at this point is unclear."

The lack of a stable airport base also exacerbated the challenges of establishing the eligibility of "largely undocumented" UK nationals.

If that can be established, Mr Raab encouraged travelling to third countries with whom the UK is negotiating.

"We've now put in place the arrangements with third countries, or we're putting them in place," he said.

"I've spoken to some of the key third countries, so have other ministers, to make sure we can have a workable route through for those outstanding cases."

"Pakistan or one of the 'stans" had embassies to which the displaced UK nationals should head, Mr Raab said.

The precise number of UK nationals left behind in Afghanistan remains contentious. Some estimates have placed it in the high hundreds, even thousands, but Mr Raab said it was in the "low hundreds".

More than 17,000 British nationals, Afghans who worked with the UK, and other vulnerable people have been moved out of the country since April, he said.

Taliban special forces at Kabul's airport - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Taliban special force fighters and a journalist get up after they fell down from a vehicle at the airport in Kabul. AFP

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

