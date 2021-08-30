Heathrow chaos: families forced to queue for hours as green list expands

Passengers at Heathrow Airport have been forced to stand in long queues with no social distancing at passport control.. Reuters

Passengers at Heathrow Airport queued for hours as border checks and bank holiday travel collided, leaving many furious.

Travellers in terminals 2 and 5 were forced to stand in line for hours as they took Covid tests and reported short staffing at immigration.

Monday is a bank holiday in the UK with many people enjoying an extra day off, making it a busy weekend for airport arrivals.

However, there may be some respite, as it is also the day Canada, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, the Azores, Liechtenstein and Lithuania are moved on to the UK's green list for international travel destinations from today. Despite the expected increase in numbers, it should alleviate pressure on Border Force officers as they do not need to make as many checks.

Holidaymakers used social media to complain about “brutal” immigration queues and abandoned social distancing.

“I knew Heathrow Airport wait was going to be bad, but this is brutal,” one Twitter user posted.

“Families with young kids forced to queue for 2, 3 hours, standing, no food or water beyond what you've brought off the plane. Yes, it's the border force setting the rules but it's Heathrow controlling conditions.”

Another wrote: “Poor management at terminal 2 … It is taking 4-6 hours to clear immigration.”

Heathrow used Twitter to apologise and blamed the delays on additional Covid checks being carried out by Border Force immigration officers.

“We are sorry to hear this. Border Force is currently experiencing some delays as they conduct additional spot checks to ensure passenger compliance with the UK Government’s latest entry requirements,” Heathrow Airport said on Twitter.

Another traveller wrote: “The immigration process took 3.5 hours not because there was a huge crowd of passengers but because only 5-6 counters out of 32 were operational.”

The UKs most recent travel list changes kicked in on Monday, with Montenegro and Thailand added to the red list.

The red list means visitors returning to the UK have to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days at a cost of £2,285 ($3,126) per person.

Passengers arriving from amber list countries only need to isolate for 10 days on arrival in the UK and they can be released after day five with a negative test result.

Travellers coming from countries with amber status who have been fully vaccinated with inoculations approved and administered in the UK, EU and US do not have to self-isolate, but must provide a negative Covid-19 test within two days of arrival.

Passengers from countries on the UK's green list have to take a Covid test before and after arriving in the country.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

About Tenderd Started: May 2018 Founder: Arjun Mohan Based: Dubai Size: 23 employees Funding: Raised $5.8m in a seed fund round in December 2018. Backers include Y Combinator, Beco Capital, Venturesouq, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Paul Buchheit, Justin Mateen, Matt Mickiewicz, SOMA, Dynamo and Global Founders Capital

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

