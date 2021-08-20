UK approves use of Regeneron Covid-19 antibody cocktail

The Covid-19 drug, made by Regeneron and Roche, can now be used by the NHS. Reuters

The UK drug regulator has approved an antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron and Roche to prevent and treat Covid-19.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said clinical trial data shows the drug Ronapreve could help prevent infection, resolve symptoms of severe Covid-19 and reduce the chances of admission to hospital.

“This treatment will be a significant addition to our armoury to tackle Covid-19,” British Health Minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

It comes as the nation battles rising hospital admissions due to the more infectious Delta variant.

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 exceeded 6,100 this week, a five-month high. Two thirds of admitted patients had not been vaccinated, data released this month showed.

Ronapreve, known as REGEN-COV in the US, can be taken via injection or infusion. It binds tightly to the coronavirus at the lining of the respiratory system and prevents it from gaining access to cells of the respiratory system, the MHRA said.

It belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies which mimic natural antibodies produced by the body to fight off infections. The drug is not intended to be used as a substitute for vaccination, the MHRA added.

Great news from @MHRAgovuk today that they've approved a brand new monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.



We're now working quickly with the NHS to roll this out to patients as soon as possible.https://t.co/Ku6cH2uIqY — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) August 20, 2021

Mr Javid said the government would start to roll out the therapy across the NHS as soon as possible.

This is the third therapy in the UK's arsenal, added to generic steroid dexamethasone and arthritis drug tocilizumab, sold by Roche as Actemra and RoActemra.

Earlier this week, Roche warned of a global shortage of its arthritis drug which will last a few more weeks.

Ronapreve/REGEN-COV received emergency approval to treat Covid-19 in more than 20 countries, including the US, which has also authorised a similar treatment by Eli Lilly for patients who have not been admitted to hospital. It has been a big earner for Regeneron, which logged US sales of $2.59 billion in the second quarter.

In June, the EU bought about 55,000 doses of the treatment while the region's drug watchdog reviews it for approval.

RESULT Bayer Leverkusen 2 Bayern Munich 4

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

The biog Favourite film: The Notebook Favourite book: What I know for sure by Oprah Winfrey Favourite quote: “Social equality is the only basis of human happiness” Nelson Madela. Hometown: Emmen, The Netherlands Favourite activities: Walking on the beach, eating at restaurants and spending time with friends Job: Founder and Managing Director of Mawaheb from Beautiful Peopl

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Gertrude Bell's life in focus A feature film At one point, two feature films were in the works, but only German director Werner Herzog’s project starring Nicole Kidman would be made. While there were high hopes he would do a worthy job of directing the biopic, when Queen of the Desert arrived in 2015 it was a disappointment. Critics panned the film, in which Herzog largely glossed over Bell’s political work in favour of her ill-fated romances. A documentary A project that did do justice to Bell arrived the next year: Sabine Krayenbuhl and Zeva Oelbaum’s Letters from Baghdad: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Gertrude Bell. Drawing on more than 1,000 pieces of archival footage, 1,700 documents and 1,600 letters, the filmmakers painstakingly pieced together a compelling narrative that managed to convey both the depth of Bell’s experience and her tortured love life. Books, letters and archives Two biographies have been written about Bell, and both are worth reading: Georgina Howell’s 2006 book Queen of the Desert and Janet Wallach’s 1996 effort Desert Queen. Bell published several books documenting her travels and there are also several volumes of her letters, although they are hard to find in print. Original documents are housed at the Gertrude Bell Archive at the University of Newcastle, which has an online catalogue.



Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

