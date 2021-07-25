Sajid Javid deletes tweet claiming people should no longer 'cower' from Covid-19

The UK's health secretary apologised on Sunday after he faced criticism over a comment claiming people should no longer "cower" from Covid-19.

Sajid Javid made the comments after tweeting that he had made a "full recovery" from Covid-19.

On Sunday, he deleted the tweet and issued an apology after victims accused him of being insensitive.

"I've deleted a tweet which used the word 'cower'," he said.

"I was expressing gratitude that the vaccines help us fight back as a society, but it was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologise.

"Like many, I have lost loved ones to this awful virus and would never minimise its impact."

I've deleted a tweet which used the word "cower". I was expressing gratitude that the vaccines help us fight back as a society, but it was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologise.



Like many, I have lost loved ones to this awful virus and would never minimise its impact. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 25, 2021

Earlier, the opposition Labour Party accused him of being "deeply insensitive" after he wrote: "Please - if you haven't yet - get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus."

He had been urging people to get vaccinated as cases in the UK continue to rise.

Please get your jab.



It’s the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from this awful virus.



Let’s look out for each other. pic.twitter.com/joWAl7esY9 — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 23, 2021

“Cower? 129,000 Brits have died from Covid under your government’s watch," Labour MP David Lammy tweeted.

"Don’t denigrate people for trying to keep themselves and their families safe."

“Cower”?



129,000 Brits have died from Covid under your government’s watch.



Don’t denigrate people for trying to keep themselves and their families safe. https://t.co/u5JJCmIbiu — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 24, 2021

Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson called for Mr Javid to apologise.

"His careless words have insulted every man, woman and child who has followed the rules and stayed at home to protect others," she said.

"He owes them all, especially the millions who are shielding, an apology."

Campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice called him "insensitive".

“The new health secretary's comments are deeply insensitive on a number of levels," they said.

“Words matter and the flippancy and carelessness of this comment has caused deep hurt and further muddied the waters of the Government's dangerously mixed messaging.



3/5 — Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK (@CovidJusticeUK) July 24, 2021

“Not only are they hurtful to bereaved families, implying our loved ones were too cowardly to fight the virus, but they insult all those still doing their best to protect others from the devastation this horrific virus can bring.

“Words matter and the flippancy and carelessness of this comment has caused deep hurt and further muddied the waters of the Government's dangerously mixed messaging.

"We hope the Health Secretary will find time to meet with us and others who have lost loved ones to Covid-19 for us to be able to explain why these comments are so hurtful."

Mr Javid replaced Mr Hancock as health secretary last month after his predecessor stood down.

