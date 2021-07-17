UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid-19

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has tested positive for Covid-19, a day after the country reported more than 50,000 daily cases.
Mr Javid, who took on the role in June, has had two vaccinations. He took a lateral flow test after feeling “a bit groggy” on Friday night and is self-isolating.
England is set to remove almost all Covid-19 restrictions on July-19 despite a surge in cases.
Mr Javid has defended the move, despite acknowledging that daily infections could rise above 100,000 at some point in the summer. The UK last recorded 50,000 daily cases in January.
"I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it's come out positive, so I'm now self-isolating at home with my family until i get the results of a PCR test,” the 51-year-old said in a video posted on Twitter.
"I'm grateful that I've had two jabs of the vaccine and so far my symptoms are very mild."
This morning I tested positive for Covid. I'm waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 17, 2021
Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven't already.
Mr Javid, who used to be head of the UK’s finance ministry, called on people to “come forward for your vaccine if you haven't already”.
