Dominic Raab hints UK to offer limited resettlement for Afghan refugees

Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, says the UK will establish a new resettlement scheme for Afghan refugees.

Britain’s foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, has confirmed the need for Syria-style resettlement for people fleeing the Taliban and said humanitarian aid to Afghanistan should be increased.

UK armed forces continued to fly staff and UK citizens from Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, days after the city fell to advancing Taliban fighters.

Speaking to the BBC’s Today radio programme, Mr Raab said his government planned to resettle refugees in the UK through the normal asylum process as well as “bespoke” initiatives that would be established in the wake of the crisis.

He would not be drawn on the exact number of migrants expected to enter the UK in the coming weeks and months.

Canada has pledged to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees while the US is expected to accept 30,000.

After the start of the civil war in Syria and the rise of ISIS, Britain took in about 20,000 vulnerable Iraqis and Syrians fleeing conflict.

“We’ve always been a big-hearted nation,” he said. “We’ve got a model for that, previously used in Syria. So we’re not new to this, but let us work the details through properly and then set it out.”

The priority for now was to secure evacuation for as many British and dual citizens as possible, he said.

At least 150 people made it back to the UK on Sunday and 289 Afghans who served with UK authorities have been flown back on rescue missions in recent days.

French citizens and their Afghan colleagues wait to board a French military transport plane at the airport in Kabul after the Taliban's stunning military takeover of the Afghanistan.

Britain would continue to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to “alleviate humanitarian suffering”, but efforts were being made to ensure it did not fall into the Taliban’s hands, Mr Raab said.

“I expect that we will increase our aid budget for development and humanitarian purposes, probably by 10 per cent is what I had in mind.”

Mr Raab said the Government would engage with the Taliban leadership but would hold it to commitments made under the Doha Agreement, under which the militants pledged to prevent Al Qaeda from operating in areas under its control.

Sanctions imposed in conjunction with partners at the UN could be used as “levers” that would hold the Taliban to account if they breached human rights, he said.

“I think it is always important, at least through direct or indirect means, to be able to engage. But we will hold the Taliban to the commitments they made in the Doha Agreement, commitments never to use their territory, Afghanistan, as a base for terrorism. To have a more inclusive regime going forward.”

“They made a range of commitments. Frankly, I can’t tell you that I trust them to follow through on them.”

There are times and places where we should be strict with asylum applications. Afghanistan today is the exact opposite. We should take anyone who can make a case. — Damian Green MP (@DamianGreen) August 16, 2021

The Home Office has said the UK has already admitted more than 3,300 Afghan interpreters, staff and their families for resettlement.

Labour shadow foreign secretary Stephen Kinnock accused the prime minister of a “dereliction of duty” and said Britain had a moral obligation to help those in need.

Conservative MP Damian Green said on Twitter that Britain should take in any refugee who could make a case for asylum.

The UK Parliament will be recalled on Wednesday to debate the crisis.

