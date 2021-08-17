Explained: The Taliban takeover and what's next for Afghanistan

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete the withdrawal of its forces after a costly two-decade war.

The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing key cities in a matter of days as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Here's a look at what happened and what comes next:

The Taliban have again taken control of Afghanistan.

A US-led invasion in 2001 ousted the insurgents, who had been in power since 1996, but they never left.

As Taliban fighters carried out a nationwide offensive, the western-backed government that ran the country for the past 20 years collapsed. Afghans who fear for the future under Taliban rule have arrived at Kabul airport, one of the last routes out of the country.

Why are people fleeing?

People are trying to escape over worries Afghanistan could descend into chaos or the Taliban may carry out revenge attacks against those who worked with the US or the government.

Many Afghans also fear the Taliban will impose the harsh interpretation of Islamic law they relied on when they previously ran the country.

Back then, women were barred from going to school or working outside the home. They had to wear the all-encompassing burqa and be accompanied by a male relative whenever they went outside.

The Taliban banned music, cut off the hands of people accused of theft and stoned suspected adulterers.

The insurgents have sought to present themselves as a more moderate force in recent years and say they will not carry out revenge attacks, but many Afghans are sceptical of those promises.

Read More Biden stands 'squarely' behind withdrawal decision amid chaos

Why are the Taliban taking over now?

The timing of the group's takeover coincides with the US troop withdrawal, which was scheduled to be completed by the end of the month.

The US has been trying to leave Afghanistan, the site of its longest war, for several years now.

American troops ousted the Taliban in a matter of months when they invaded Afghanistan to root out Al Qaeda, which orchestrated 9/11 while being harboured by the Taliban.

But it proved more difficult to hold territory and rebuild a nation battered by repeated wars.

As the US shifted its focus to Iraq, the Taliban began to regroup and in recent years took over much of the Afghan countryside.

Last year, Donald Trump, US president at the time, announced a plan to withdraw American forces and signed a deal with the Taliban that limited military action against them. After taking office, President Joe Biden said the last troops would leave by the end of August.

As the final deadline drew close, the Taliban began a lightning offensive, overrunning city after city.

Why did the Afghan security forces collapse?

The US and its Nato allies spent billions of dollars over two decades to train and equip the Afghan security forces. But corruption was rife in the government. Commanders exaggerated troop numbers to siphon off resources, and soldiers often lacked ammunition, supplies and even food.

Their morale was further eroded when it became clear the US was on its way out. As the Taliban rapidly advanced, entire units surrendered after brief battles. Kabul and some nearby provinces fell without a fight.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Kabul residents riding a bicycle celebrate as Northern Alliance fighters enter the Afghan capital in November 2001 after the collapse of Taliban rule. (Reuters Photographer/REUTERS)

What about the Afghan president?

President Ashraf Ghani hunkered down and made few public statements as the Taliban continued their offensive. On Sunday, as they reached the capital, Mr Ghani left Afghanistan, saying he had chosen to depart to avoid further bloodshed. It is not clear where he went.

Afghanistan vs Saigon

The fall of Saigon to North Vietnamese forces in 1975 marked the end of the Vietnam War. It has become an enduring symbol of defeat after thousands of Americans and their Vietnamese allies were flown out of the city on helicopters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rejected any comparisons to events in Afghanistan. "This is manifestly not Saigon," he said.

What is next for Afghanistan?

The Taliban say they want to form an “inclusive, Islamic government” with other factions. They are holding negotiations with senior politicians, including leaders from the former government.

They have pledged to enforce Islamic law, but say they will provide a secure environment for normal life to resume after decades of war.

But many Afghans distrust the Taliban and fear their rule will be violent and oppressive. One announcement that worries people is that the group wants to rename the country the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan", which is what they called it the last time they ruled.

Afghan women have made major gains since the Taliban were overthrown in 2001. Many are worried they will once again be confined to their homes. The Taliban have said they are no longer opposed to women attending school, but have not set out a clear policy on women's rights.

Afghanistan remains an overwhelmingly conservative country, especially outside major cities, and the status of women often varied, even under Taliban rule.

Harbouring Al Qaeda

In the deal signed with the US last year, the Taliban pledged to prevent Afghanistan from again becoming a base for terrorist groups. But the US has little leverage to enforce that.

Technological advances over the past 20 years allow the US to launch attacks against suspected militants in countries such as Yemen and Somalia, where there are no American troops.

The Taliban paid a heavy price after 9/11 and will probably want to avoid a repeat as they seek to consolidate their rule.

But earlier this year, senior leaders at the Pentagon said an extremist group such as Al Qaeda may be able to regenerate in Afghanistan, and officials now say such groups could grow much faster than expected.

Afghanistan is also home to an ISIS affiliate that has carried out a wave of attacks against the country's Shiite minority in recent years.

The Taliban have condemned such attacks and the two groups have fought over territory, but it remains to be seen whether a Taliban government will be willing or able to suppress ISIS.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars