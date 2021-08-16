Boris Johnson calls for emergency G7 on Afghanistan crisis

During a call on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron, the UK's prime minister said he intended to host a virtual G7 meeting in the coming days to discuss recognising any future Afghan government and working to prevent a humanitarian and refugee crisis in the country.

Boris Johnson said the international community had to come together and take a unified approach on Afghanistan.

Both Mr Macron and Mr Johnson said it was vital to work together on the long-term future of Afghanistan and help nationals of both countries, and others, get to safety.

The leaders agreed that the UK and France should work together at the UN Security Council, including on a possible joint resolution.

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the international community was “surprised” by the speed of the Taliban victory.

He said Britain would use all the means it had at its disposal to hold the Taliban to account in Afghanistan.

Mr Raab suggested the UK could reduce aid to Afghanistan, introduce new sanctions or keep current sanctions in place, depending “on the behaviour of the Taliban”.

In a televised speech, President Emmanuel Macron promised on Monday that France would not abandon Afghans who worked for his country — from translators to kitchen staff, as well as artists, activists and others under threat from the Taliban.

Mr Macron said that protecting those who helped France over the years is an “absolute urgency,” adding that two military transport planes, with special forces, were due to arrive in Kabul “in the coming hours.”

The exact timing was not immediately clear since the United States temporarily shut down the Kabul airport to civilian and military flights following deadly chaos on the tarmac that left at least seven people dead.

The aircraft would fly from a base in Abu Dhabi, a transit stop for France’s evacuees.

According to Mr Macron’s pre-recorded speech, it’s not known how many would be involved in the evacuation.

France has already pulled out some 1,400 Afghan employees and families, and evacuated citizens on a charter flight in July.

Paris withdrew all its soldiers from Afghanistan after 13 years by December 2014, but continued work with civil society.

The French president vowed that the fight against “Islamic terrorism in all its forms” would not end.

“Afghanistan cannot again become the sanctuary for terrorism that it was,” Mr Macron said.

Stability can only come about through political and diplomatic actions to be defined in the days ahead with the UN Security Council.

“We will do everything so that Russia, the United States and Europe can cooperate efficiently because our interests are the same,” he said and also said France — along with Germany and other European countries — would work swiftly on developing a “robust response” to another major concern for many countries, a flux of irregular migration by Afghans.

Afghanistan, he said, “will also need in the times ahead its (people) and Europe cannot alone assume the consequences of the current situation.

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel said the US-led Nato operation in Afghanistan had achieved less than planned. She said she shared the pain of families of soldiers who died there “as it seems right now like it was all in vain".

The mission managed to stop Al Qaeda repeating its September 11, 2001 attacks on the US, but “everything else that has followed has not been as successful and has not been achieved in the way that we had planned”, Mrs Merkel said.

The rapid return of the Taliban to power was “particularly dramatic and terrible”, said the chancellor.

“It is terrible for the millions of Afghans who had worked for a freer society and who, with the support of the western community, have focused on democracy, on education, on women's rights,” said Mrs Merkel.

It was also devastating for the loved ones of soldiers who paid with their lives in the Nato operation, she said.

Lessons must be drawn from the two-decade long operation, she said, “you also have to set smaller goals, I think, in such missions".

Germany and other western countries should provide aid to countries neighbouring Afghanistan to help them deal with an influx of Afghans fleeing the Taliban or risk a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis, she said.

“We need to make sure that the many people who have big worries and concerns even though they have not worked with German institutions have a secure stay in countries neighbouring Afghanistan,” she said.

“We should not repeat the mistake of the past when we did not give enough funds to UNHCR and other aid programmes and people left Jordan and Lebanon toward Europe.”

The leader of Mrs Merkel's CDU party, Armin Laschet, had earlier Monday called the Afghanistan operation the “biggest debacle” in the alliance's history.