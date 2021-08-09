Greta Thunberg makes Cop26 attendance U-turn

Greta Thunberg says a UN report on climate change should serve as a wake-up call. AFP

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg plans to travel to Scotland in November to attend Cop26, hours after the UN published a report that emphasised the dire effects of climate change.

Ms Thunberg previously said she would not travel to the UN climate conference over concerns that the uneven distribution of Covid-19 vaccines would mean countries could not participate on even terms.

The UK's offer in June to vaccinate delegates against the disease appears to have prompted a change of heart.

"I've said before that I wasn't going to go if it wasn't fair,” Ms Thunberg, 18, told Reuters.

“But now [the UK] says that they will vaccinate all the delegates that are going there. If that's considered fair and safe, then I will hopefully attend."

The Swedish activist, who has rallied youths to demand climate action worldwide, said the UN report should be “a wake-up call, in every possible way”.

The new IPCC report contains no real surprises. It confirms what we already know from thousands previous studies and reports - that we are in an emergency. It’s a solid (but cautious) summary of the current best available science. 1/2 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 9, 2021

The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the target of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels could be breached in the 2030s.

Even if 1.5°C is met, there would still be an increase in the intensity and seriousness of heatwaves, storms, droughts and floods.

"When these extreme weather events are happening, many say, what will it take for people in power to start acting? What are they waiting for?” Ms Thunberg asked.

“And it will take many things but, especially, it will take massive pressure from the public and massive pressure from the media."

In pictures: Climate tipping points

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Greenland ice sheet disintegration – Rising temperatures causing the retreat of the ice sheet, which would cause sea levels to rise. (Getty Images)

