LinkedIn joins Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in banning hate preacher Anjem Choudary

Radical preacher Anjem Choudary has been banned from holding accounts by a number of social media companies. Dominic Lipinski / PA via AP

British radical preacher Anjem Choudary, who was jailed for encouraging support for ISIS, has been banned by major social media platforms just weeks after the UK lifted restrictions on him speaking in public.

Choudary, 54, was released early from a five-and-a-half-year sentence from HMP Belmarsh in 2018 imposed after he used online lectures and messages to encourage support of ISIS.

He had been subjected to more than 20 conditions, which included a ban on public speaking, restricted internet and mobile phone use and a ban on contacting suspected extremists.

Just weeks after the restrictions were lifted he has now been banned by multiple online platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and this week LinkedIn removed his profile.

The bans were revealed by Choudary in a WhatsApp group chat.

"Most of you will have heard by now that my Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts were closed rapidly in the last week or so," he wrote.

"Some of you will also be aware that this is not necessarily because of anything that I said on these forums but rather because of a preset agenda that these companies pursue, part of which is to promote their own specific brand of so called freedom, liberty and democratic values."

He went on to criticise the media companies for "policing free speech".

Anjem Choudary has hit out at social media companies that have banned him. AFP

Choudary led the Al Muhajiroun (ALM) network, which has inspired terrorists including Usman Khan, who killed two people on London Bridge in 2019. Khan was on licence after being released early from a terrorism sentence for plotting to bomb the London Stock Exchange.

Other former ALM members included the leader of three attackers who killed eight people at London Bridge in 2017, and Khalid Masood, who murdered five people on Westminster Bridge that year.

The group’s influence is said to extend far beyond Britain. Those connected to it include Abu Hamza Al Masri, jailed for life in the US in 2015 for terrorism-related offences.

Members of his banned Al Muhajiroun group have been linked to terrorist attacks internationally and a quarter of jailed terrorists in the UK were also associated with it.

Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, who shot and killed a soldier in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, in 2014, followed Choudary on Twitter.

Choudary’s influence in Europe was such that the Dutch intelligence agency Avid accused him of being a prominent ISIS influencer in the Netherlands.

In Belgium, he helped to set up Sharia4Belgium and praised its leader after more than 40 of its members were convicted of terrorism.

Campaign group Hope Not Hate said the networks Choudary created “became the largest recruiter for ISIS in Europe”.

Previously, he praised those responsible for the September 11 attacks and said he wanted to convert Buckingham Palace into a mosque.

Choudary’s restrictions expired when his sentence ended, but the intelligence services can apply to impose Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measures on him.

The monitoring tool is used by the police against people suspected to be involved in terrorism or to present a threat, but who cannot be prosecuted or deported.

A LinkedIn spokesperson said it took the move against Choudary as it does not allow terrorist organisations.

"Our policies are clear - we don’t allow any terrorist organisations or violent extremist groups on our platform and we don’t allow any individuals who affiliate with such organisations or groups to promote their activities," it said.

"We enforce those rules to help keep LinkedIn safe, trusted and professional. These rules apply to everyone on LinkedIn and if they are violated, we take action."

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

